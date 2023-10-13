A video of how a young man reacted at his own wedding has got people feeling emotion

This comes as the young man was overcome with emotion and shared tears as Nacee graced the occasion

Many people who saw the video congratulated the young groom and the bride on their successful union

A Ghanaian man's reaction on the day of his wedding has left many people feeling emotional.

This comes after he was captured shedding tears in the presence of everyone moments before he said his marital vows.

Man cries on wedding day Photo credit: @maame_serwaa1010/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Dressing in a neat white suit and black trousers, the handsome groom seated beside his pretty bride was looking down, apparently in shock that Ghanaian gospel musician Nacee decided to grace the occasion with his presence.

As the Aseda hitmaker addressed the gathering, the groom who was obviously enveloped in emotions began to wipe tears from his eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 39-second video captioned:

"Nacee showed up for Gilby and Whitney and bro couldn't hold his tears".

At the time of writing the report, the heartwarming video had gathered over 17,000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians congratulate the young couple on their union

May netizens who thronged the comments section of the video wished the groom and his wife a marriage of bliss.

Elizabeth replied:

can't believe I'm crying . Well done Gilbert!! it's not easy to be a responsible man

dzifahbethel stated:

You see why we Love and Respect Gilbert ❤️Real Responsible Man. Congratulations God Richly Bless this Union

arhmarhblack421 commented:

The best people that are doing the most so far

Gloria Tham-Mbiah replied:

He looks very jovial but he got a sense and I love it thank God he did the needful.God be with you through the marriage

prettydeladeladem wrote:

U did well bro. Proud of the lady as well

C.E.O OF DAYBREAK EMPIRE indicated:

I will cry on my wedding dad not because of anything buh having a flashback of d hardship I went through in d name of relationship

Rain washes makeup on bride's face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man and his gorgeous wife grabbed headlines with their wedding ceremony.

After opting for an outdoor event, the adorable couple recited the marital vows in the rain.

The couple took a bold step to follow their wedding itinerary regardless of the heavy rains and storms.

The bridal team and groomsmen performed their tasks diligently despite the rain. The happy friends of the bride were seen dancing in the video below.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh