Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, claims that God revealed Himself to him in the form of an image

In an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show, the outspoken cleric recalled that he was lying down on his bed when it all unfolded

He recounted that his bed shook several times before he went into a trance, then an image appeared on the wall to speak to him

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has claimed God revealed Himself to him the first time He gave him his mandate to work as a preacher.

The outspoken Ghanaian cleric sat for an interview on the GTV Breakfast Show, where he claimed that he saw God.

When asked if he's seen God, Prophet Gaisie answered in the affirmative as he further explained how God revealed Himself to him.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie recounts how God appeared to him

''I've seen God; the first time the Lord gave me my mandate. I was lying down with one of my spiritual sons, he is now in Canada, and my bed shook [several times]. I went into a deep sleep then an image came on the wall. The image spoke to me and was bubbling like many waters,'' he recalled.

The preacher explained that he, however, couldn't see the eyes of the image because it radiated, saying:

''I was just seeing the forehead, and the hair was like wool, like a very old White man. I saw the feet ... then it speaks, it speaks, then when it was about to leave, like a second, the image said, I'm the Lord, I've called you, come and do my work. So, that's how I saw it.''

God is too busy to talk about galamsey

Still on the GTV Breakfast Show, Prophet Gaisie disclosed that God is too busy to talk about galamsey because He has given human beings knowledge to solve physical problems around them.

He explained that prophets are inspired to reveal hidden things to the people of God, and galamsey activities are conducted in the full glare of everybody so God will not inspire anybody to prophesy about it.

''Are you telling me that the chiefs of these mining areas do not see galamsey going on in their locality? he questioned, adding that ''So God will not inspire any prophet to prophesy on such topic.''

