Some self-described prophets who regard themselves as being in contact with a divine being made predictions at the beginning of 2022

The likes of Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Prophet Badu Kobi also made declarations about ongoing events that failed to manifest as predicted

As the year 2022 gradually draws to a close, YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the failed prophecies

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian preachers have earned a reputation for predicting happenings that will occur or outcomes of events in the New Year to serve as warnings or call for prayers.

The likes of Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Prophet Badu Kobi predicted Portugal lifting the FIFA 2022 World Cup trophy and a win for the Black Stars in their match against Uruguay in Qatar respectively.

Their predictions, however, failed to manifest in the favour of the teams as Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won the World Cup after defeating France on penalties and the Black Stars lost by two goals to nil in their match against Uruguay.

Photos of Prophet Nigel Gaisie and Badu Kobi. Credit: prophet_nigel_gaisie/prophetbadukobi.

Source: UGC

In 2022, many Ghanaian preachers released prophecies about what God said would happen in the New Year. Some also released prophecies during events of global importance such as the World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

While some of the prophecies came true, some failed to manifest as predicted. As the year 2022 draws to a close, YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the failed prophecies.

1. Nigel Gaisie's failed prophecy about Portugal winning the World Cup:

Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Portugal winning the World Cup failed. He claimed in a social media post that the prophecy came to him in a ‘vision’, Ghanaweb reported.

The prophecy failed as Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating France on penalties. Portugal was kicked out of the World Cup before the finals.

2. Badu Kobi's failed prophecy about the Black Stars defeating Uruguay:

Photo of Prophet Badu Kobi and his failed prophesy about the Black Stars. Credit: Badu Kobi (facebook).

Source: Facebook

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Dr Emmanuel Badu Kobi, delivered a prophecy ahead of Ghana's match against Uruguay in Qatar on Friday, December 2.

The Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International prophesied that Ghana is already in the next round as he predicted a win for the Black Stars.

The preacher indicated that even if Uruguay scores the first goal, ''Ghanaians will at the end of the match have the celebration''. Prophet Dr Kobi's prophecy failed as Ghana lost by two goals to nil despite being awarded a penalty.

3. Ghanaian preacher's prediction about Black Stars' win against Portugal fails:

Another Ghanaian preacher, Prophet George Asante, failed to correctly predict the winning team ahead of the match between the Black Stars and Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before the game at 974 Stadium in Doha on Thursday, November 24, the preacher had projected a win for the Black Stars.

Prophet Asante further mentioned that the Ghanaian team would make history in the tournament by being the first African nation to win their game in the first round of matches. His prediction failed.

Ibrahim Mahama's Boy Builds Car and 4 Ghanaians who Did Amazing Things in 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that every year, Ghanaians distinguish themselves through their creativity and innovations, with some grabbing the attention of prominent eyeballs.

From achieving major milestones to building cars and turning waste plastics into fuel, some impacted society positively.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh