A young man took to Facebook to celebrate Comfort Yeboah after the young defender grabbed headlines for the right reasons

He shared the date of birth of the Ampem Darkoa defender following her performances in the CAFWCL

He also shared some interesting statistics about Comfort Yeboah

A Ghanaian man has shed more details about Comfort Yeboah, the Ampem Darkoa defender who recently shot to fame following her solid performance at the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League.

The young man @Zhikay Ikejunior shared a lengthy post on Facebook where he first revealed that the 16-year-old young defender was born on December 17 2006.

Man celebrates Comfort Yeboah Photo credit: @CAFwomen/X

Source: Twitter

The post further highlighted the pivotal role Comfort Yeboah played in helping her side win the Malta Guinness women's championship and the WAFU zone B tournament.

Taking a critical look at her football career at Ampem Darkoa ladies in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League and the Women's FA Cup in the 2022/2023 season has wowed a lot of football enthusiasts. Also, the defender, alongside her teammates, made a name at the WAFU zone B qualifiers in Nigeria as they defeated the host club, "Delta Queens", which earned them a spot in the main tournament.

Moreover, the young talent gave us an exceptional victory in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League.

He concluded by commending Comfort Yeboah for speaking her local language during a post-match interview after her goal helped Ampem Darkoa beat FAR Rabat in the first group game.

Comfort Yeboah speaks Twi during a post-match interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Comfort Yeboah confidently expressed herself in the Twi language during a post-match interview with international media.

Comfort Yeboah's stellar performance earned her the title of Woman of the Match, leading to an interview with CAF TV.

Due to her limited fluency in English, Comfort chose to speak in Twi, her native language. An interpreter facilitated communication by translating her words into English and vice versa.

This act of embracing her roots resonated deeply with the local audience, showcasing her confidence and pride in her identity and inspiring many nationwide.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh