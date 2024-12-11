Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect, John Dumelo, is upset that people see him as more of an entertainer than a politician

The actor noted that being an MP had nothing to do with one's occupation but rather with representing the people well

Many people cited the example of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was a comedian before a politician

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has addressed concerns from Ghanaians about him being an entertainer rather than a political figure after winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat.

John Dumelo speaks about people's perception of him being an entertainer rather than a politician. Image Credit: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo addresses public perceptions

During an interview with JoyFM, John Dumelo was asked about what he thought about some Ghanaians seeing him as more of an entertainer than a politician.

In response, he noted that being a Member of Parliament (MP) is all about representing the people of the Ayawaso West Constituency.

He added that it was not about one's occupation nor what they did, saying one's career should not define them and neither should it put them in a box.

"When people make that statement, I see it as a little bit disrespectful because you have lawyers, you have doctors, you have businessmen in parliament. At a point in time, we even had hairdressers in parliament."

The newly elected MP noted that many people would question his presence in parliament because of his history of being a celebrated movie actor.

In the same interview, he discussed the importance of entertainers, saying that many politicians indulged them during political seasons and campaigns because they knew how powerful they could be.

"For me, that stigma is just one of those things that when people say it, I just laugh about it. All in all, it is for us to be in parliament and, succeed and represent the people well."

Reactions to John Dumelo's statement

Many people in the comment section made reference to Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who used to be a comedian before venturing into politics.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding people's perception of seeing John Dumelo as an entertainer rather than a politician:

saint_azimarito said:

"People are just shallow minded. Whose profession is politics? Those in parliament, are they not lawyers, teachers, bankers, doctors, and what have you? Did John Dumelo pursue entertainment at the university? He rather chose to go that path, so they should stop those myopic thinking. Are they going to tell A Plus the same?"

kennedy.kemavor said:

"Refer them to the President of Ukraine."

thehelmetdjsallaafrik said:

"Congratulations 🎉"

@princedakey5 said:

"Zelensky was even a comedian before becoming the president of Ukraine."

John Dumelo speaks about online critics

YEN.com.gh reported that Dumelo spoke about how he would have been treated by X users if he had lost the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP noted that he would have been a laughing stock if he had lost to NPP MP Lydia Alhassan, aka Maa Lydia.

Many people in the comments section shared similar sentiments, while others congratulated Dumelo on gaining the region's seat.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh