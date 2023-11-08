A video of Comfort Yeboah speaking about Ampem Darkoa's first group game in the CAF Women's Champions League has gone viral

The young footballer revealed she was stunned after realizing she was named the woman of the match after the game

Many people who watched the game commended the young lady for her performance

Comfort Yeboah, the young Ghanaian female footballer, has opened up her initial reaction after she was named player of the match in Ampem Darkoa's first CAF Women's Champions League game against FAR Rabat.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Ampem Darkoa, the young player, who spoke on the sidelines of a training session, confessed that news of her being named as the recipient of the award even came as a surprise to her.

Turning her attention to the much talked about goal she scored, Comfort Yeboah said she has been practising how to strike a ball from long-range for some time now and hence decided to go for it once the ball headed in her direction.

Comfort after the game won the admiration of many after interview.

Ghanaians praise Comfort Yeboah

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on the defender for her performance in that game.

Adutwum Richard stated:

Please are you guys back in Techiman, i want to dash her 200ghc

DE General wrote:

She is very good. She play right back. Lady incoom

Malik Dimah indicated:

U deserve it, more vim into the next match

Kirl Sophia added:

Ladies of the moment

