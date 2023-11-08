Ghanaian footballer Comfort Yeboah has become a national sensation after her stellar performance for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in an international match against Moroccan side AS FAR

Comfort scored a brilliant equaliser and contributed to the creation of the winning goal, leading her team to a historic victory

Her outstanding display earned her the title of Woman of the Match, and Ampem Darkoa Ladies now lead Group B in their first-ever appearance at the tournament

Ghanaians are showering praises on Comfort Yeboah, the talented female footballer from Ampem Darkoa Ladies, after her outstanding performance during an international match.

In a gripping encounter against Moroccan side AS FAR, Ampem Darkoa Ladies found themselves trailing 1-0 early on due to a goal by Najat Badri.

The team's coach, Nana Adarkwa, wisely advised his players to be cautious in the first half. After assessing the game, he encouraged his team to go all out in the second half, instilling determination and hard work in his players.

Comfort Yeboah playing for Ampem Darkoa Ladies at the CAF Women's Champions League Photo credit: Comfort Yeboah Source: Facebook

Comfort Yeboah emerged as the match's hero, scoring a brilliant equaliser in the 56th minute. Taking advantage of a rebound from Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah's corner kick, Yeboah found the back of the net, levelling the score.

She also played a crucial role in creating the second goal, as her cross deflected off a Moroccan defender, securing a historic win for Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

Her exceptional performance earned her the title of Woman of the Match, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe of her skills.

Comfort Yeboah not only showcased her skills on the field but also made headlines for confidently speaking Twi during a viral interview, earning admiration from fans nationwide.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, making their first appearance in the tournament after winning the WAFU Zone B Championship, now lead Group B.

Their next challenge awaits them on Thursday, November 9, as they face off against Malian side AS Mande, aiming to continue their triumphant journey in the competition.

Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi shines for club in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Earlier, Ghana's Alice Kusi, a midfielder for Serbian club Spartak Subotica, shone in the UEFA Women's Champions League, scoring and assisting in a 5-2 victory against Peamount United.

Kusi's final goal sealed the win in the first qualifying round, showcasing her talent on the international stage.

Fellow Ghanaian player Sandra Owusu Ansah also represented Spartak Subotica, marking a solid presence for the Black Queens in the match.

Black Queens player Wasila Diwura-Soale gets a degree from Louisiana State University

Also, Ghanaian female footballer Wasila Diwura-Soale has achieved a significant milestone, completing her bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies at Louisiana State University in the United States.

During her time at the university, she not only pursued her education but also showcased her talent by playing for the Louisiana State University's female soccer team.

Diwura-Soale, who gained prominence in Ghana's U-17 Women's World Cup team in 2012 and FIFA U-20, moved to the United States in 2016 to further her education and soccer career.

Source: YEN.com.gh