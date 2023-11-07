Ghanaian footballer Comfort Yeboah gained praise after confidently speaking Twi in a post-match interview with international media

Playing for Apem Dorkoa Ladies in the CAF Women's Champions League, Yeboah scored a crucial equaliser against Morocco's AS FAR Rabat, leading her team to victory

Despite language barriers, Yeboah's choice to express herself in her native language resonated with Ghanaians, highlighting her cultural pride and identity on the international stage

Ghanaians are brimming with pride as Comfort Yeboah, a player for Apem Dorkoa Ladies, confidently expressed herself in the Twi language during a post-match interview with international media.

In their opening fixture of the ongoing CAF Women's Champions League against Morocco's AS FAR Rabat on November 6, 2023, Apem Dorkoa Ladies faced a tough challenge.

AS FAR Rabat took the lead in the first half, but Comfort Yeboah seized an opportunity and scored a crucial equaliser in the 57th minute after receiving a ball from the corner spot.

Comfort Yeboah in an interview after the CAF Women's Champions League game against AS FAR Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Nouhaila Benzina furthered the lead, securing a victory for the Ghanaian side with a second goal in the 62nd minute.

Comfort Yeboah's stellar performance earned her the title of Woman of the Match, leading to an interview with CAF TV.

Given her limited fluency in English, Comfort chose to speak in Twi, her native language. An interpreter facilitated communication by translating her words into English and vice versa.

This act of embracing her roots resonated deeply with the local audience, showcasing her confidence and pride in her identity and inspiring many nationwide.

Reactions to the video

Ghanaians have widely applauded Comfort Yeboah for her gesture, celebrating her pride in her cultural and linguistic heritage on an international stage. Read some of the comments on the video shared by @sikaofficial1 below:

@1dondior said:

It’s not by force to speak English it’s time we promote our language

@ugo_shib wrote:

What a beautiful Queen

@TaylorEdith said:

Ghana women football be doing the most. Congratulations to Alem Darkoa Ladies on their win

@sime14l wrote:

Nobody forces you. Look at Messi for example we are still waiting for him to speak English. Some of them tend to start speaking English when they get to bigger stages

@ThingsEbi said:

Fantastic. We are Africans before anything else.

@quasi_frimpong wrote:

We need more of this. Make we no throw our culture away. Never !!! Kudos to madam translator and top baller ✌✌

@PrinceHakeem20 said:

She’s a Footballer not an English teacher….Must respect for her.

Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi shines for club in UEFA Champions League qualifier

In a similar story, Ghana's Alice Kusi, a midfielder for Serbian club Spartak Subotica, shone in the UEFA Women's Champions League, scoring and assisting in a 5-2 victory against Peamount United.

Kusi's final goal sealed the win in the first qualifying round, showcasing her talent on the international stage.

Fellow Ghanaian player Sandra Owusu Ansah also represented Spartak Subotica, marking a strong presence for the Black Queens in the match.

Black Queens player Wasila Diwura-Soale gets a degree from Louisiana State University

Also, Ghanaian female footballer Wasila Diwura-Soale has achieved a significant milestone, completing her bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies at Louisiana State University in the United States.

During her time at the university, she not only pursued her education but also showcased her talent by playing for the Louisiana State University's female soccer team.

Diwura-Soale, who gained prominence in Ghana's U-17 Women's World Cup team in 2012 and FIFA U-20, moved to the United States in 2016 to further her education and soccer career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh