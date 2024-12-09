Umar-Farouk Atipaga, a former Ghanaian sports journalist, has achieved academic success abroad

The young man earned a PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa

After stints with TV3 and Citi FM, the young economist, later got an opportunity to work with the Bank of God

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A former Ghanaian sports journalist, Umar-Farouk Atipaga, has achieved a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Umar-Farouk Atipaga made a name for himself in the academic and professional circles by bagging a PhD in Economics.

Umar-Farouk Atipaga, a former Ghanaian sports journalist bags a PhD in economics. Photo credit: @FAROUKATIPAGA/X.

Source: Twitter

The former sports journalist who worked with Accra-based TV3 and Citi FM earned his doctoral qualification from the Wits Business School of the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Taking to social media to revel in his academic success, Umar-Farouk Atipaga, who now works with the Bank of Ghana, expressed gratitude to Allah (God).

"Ya Allah, I can’t thank you enough for another crowning moment. Alhamdulillah, I am graduating with a PhD with a specialization in financial economics from the Wits Business School, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa," he wrote on X.

This achievement is a testament to the young economist's dedication to academic excellence.

Additionally, Umar-Farouk Atipaga's transition from sports journalism to the field of finance and economics would serve as an inspiration to many young professionals.

Umar-Farouk Atipaga's friends congratulate him

After sharing his academic accomplishments on social media, some of his friends thronged the comment section of his post to congratulate him.

@Fentuo_wrote:

"Congratulations, brother!!!"

@addojunr also wrote:

"Massive congrats Bro."

@AnthonyBaffoe said:

"Congratulations Farouk-Alhamdulilah always."

@nathan_quao also said:

"Broooooo, huge congrats to you. You're an inspiration."

@VeronicaCommey commented:

"Congratulations. Keep soaring."

Ghanaian BBC reporter bags master's from UK

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian BBC reporter, Manuel Koranteng earned a master's degree from the UK.

Manuel was awarded an MSc in Journalism and Media Studies by the University of Sussex, one of the best institutions of higher learning in the UK.

After completing his master's education abroad, the young journalist took to Facebook to express gratitude to God and attributed his academic success to his grandmother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh