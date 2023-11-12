Socialite Smashwan's baby mama confronts him at Kotoka Airport, demanding unpaid upkeep for their child, accusing him of neglect

Security's efforts to stop the baby mam from disgracing the man and causing a scene proved futile, leading to a viral video

The incident was followed by a visit to Smashwan's sneaker shop, sparks online reactions, drawing both criticism and support for the parties involved

The baby mama of socialite and businessman Smashwan caused a stir at Kotoka International Airport as she confronted him and his girlfriend before their South Africa vacation.

In a viral video, she demanded unpaid upkeep arrears for their child, accusing Smashwan of neglecting their baby for four months.

Despite airport security's efforts, she insisted on either preventing their travel or receiving financial support.

Businessman and his baby mama in a confrontation at the Kotoka International Airport Photo credit: @eddie_wrt Source: Twitter

After the airport incident, she reportedly visited Smashwan's sneaker shop to claim items. The incident has sparked widespread online reactions, with netizens expressing various opinions on the matter.

The socialite faces criticism for alleged neglect, while the baby mama's actions draw both support and condemnation.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@Prem_peh joked:

His name is smashwan and she was expecting him to smash two?

@nii_kela said:

guyman you born wey you no dey watch your kiddie dier you be yawa guy in my books o. if this sh*t isn’t for clout then smashwan no try at all.

@illegalLuminary wrote:

They aren’t married so why this drama? If she has any claims against the man, she knows where to go and that’s DOVVSU. Why this shameless conduct?

@amihere_collins said:

Some ladies think , when Dey force to have kids with a particular guy Dey will make more millions or have a comfortable life. If after birth n it’s doesn’t go that way , they start fooling . Siakwa

@monney_1 wrote:

Nothing you can tell me, you see that Obolo girl, she’s the master mind behind all this brouhaha

@fahdihussle said:

If he’s not taking care of the kid, she would have long gone to disgrace him at the business center and not dis place, this is jus pains of him moving on and knowing he won’t take her the (baby mama) anymore serious

