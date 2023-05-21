A Ghanaian pediatric cardiologist, with assistance from Global Heart Care conducted the first cardiac catheterization operation in Ghana.

The surgery was done at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for three children

The team and the surgeon operated on the children using the Philip Asurion 7 technology, the first time it has been used in Ghana.

The only pediatric cardiologist in Ghana, Professor Nana Akyaa Yao, has performed the first cardiac catheterization operation at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The Ghanaian Cardiac Pediatrician Specialist performed the surgery with assistance from Global Heart Care.

During a cardiac catheterization procedure, a thin, flexible tube (catheter) is guided through a blood vessel to the heart to detect or treat some heart diseases, such as blocked arteries or irregular heartbeats,

Tiny wires are inserted into the patient's legs through blood arteries to access the heart, diagnose the issue, and treat it.

Approximately one child out of every 100 is born with some kind of cardiac defect worldwide.

The team and the surgeon successfully operated on the children in around two hours using the Philip Asurion 7 technology. This is the first time the Philip Asurion 7 technology has been used in Ghana.

Thereafter, the children were on admission for on an average of three days.

Consultant, Paediatric and Congenital Cardiologist, Professor Nana Akyaa Yao informed journalists that cardiac catheterization surgery was the safest heart operation since it reduced problems.

She claimed that more of these surgeries could be performed if there were more such medical facilities and logistics.

In order to improve cardiac pediatric care, Prof. Yao recommended for investments in such health infrastructure and training.

The Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Dr. Darius Osei, said the facility has successfully completed more than 30 cardiac operations.

On the other hand, "This is the first time it has performed a cardiac catheterization surgery,” he said.

He claimed that the hospital was collaborating with various organizations to do more operations on kids who had heart problems.

