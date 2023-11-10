Dedicated Ghanaian teacher, Madam Belinda, has shared a video depicting her daily commute to a distant basic school

Living in a separate town from the school, she creatively uses a motorbike taxi for the journey, making stops along the way, including buying food

The video highlights her commitment to reaching the school despite the road challenges, showcasing the dedication of many teachers in providing education under less-than-ideal circumstances

In a heartwarming display of dedication, Madam Belinda, a female Ghanaian teacher, has shared a video showcasing her daily commute to a basic school where she teaches.

Living in a different town from her school, Madam Belinda creatively navigates the distance using a motorbike. In the video, she begins her journey after locking her doors, and during the ride, she makes a pit stop to purchase food, possibly her breakfast.

The initially tarred road gives way to various-sized potholes, highlighting the challenging conditions she faces on her commute.

A collage of Madam Belinda sitting on a motor to school Photocredit: @Akosua_Saffy Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The journey takes her through Osenase, Oda junction, culminating in her arrival at the school's location in Oppongkrom.

Madam Belinda's commitment to reaching her students despite the road challenges exemplifies the dedication of many teachers who often go to great lengths to provide education under less-than-ideal circumstances.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read the below:

@IamVerlardean said:

Wow ei Was that 20gh? So every week 100gh? 400 a month? Ei

@Akosua_Saffy responded:

Yes ohh.

@iamyourspec said:

Keep doing the good work dear. It won't be in vain

@n_mandela1 wrote:

wow this is serious, u no go search the uk some go i hope everything becomes smooth for you cos ei

@olivermoney said:

Your journey to work is not easy at all. That's a long journey. Let me assume, you live at tutu akanteng and you ply this road to osenase to oda and oppongkrom. The waist pains alone to teach this students. God bless you.

@goodluckkwami27 wrote:

May God make a way for you. Ghanaians also deserve better and more comfortable things of this earth

@I_Am_Winter said:

Your work is far oo Ei

@KINGKWESI19 wrote:

This video reminds me of 2009 when I was posted to Obom M/A Basic School in the Ga South Municipality. Be blessed and stay strong .

@jasonbannerman said:

eiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii the road to school is far ooo... how much does okada charge you.. our teachers and , doctors, nurses dey br3 oo

Female Teacher Posted To A Rural Area Slays In Heels And A Co-ordinated Attire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared a video of her working in a rural area, gaining admiration for her commitment and professionalism.

Despite her remote posting, the teacher dresses impeccably, challenging stereotypes about teachers' appearances in rural regions.

Her dedication to her students and professionalism set an inspiring example for educators, emphasising the importance of empowerment in all communities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh