The identity of the child featured in Ghana's famous 'My First Copy Book' has been revealed as Mrs Araba Swaniker, thanks to social media

The original photo, taken by American photographer Willis Eugene Bell, was recreated with the help of Ghanaian photographer Ben Adu

The unveiling of Mrs. Swaniker's identity has evoked emotions and serves as significant historical documentation for generations of Ghanaian students

The face behind the beloved educational tool, 'My First Copy Book,' renowned for helping Ghanaian kindergarten students learn the alphabet and improve handwriting skills, has been revealed.

The mystery child, whose image has graced countless copies, was recently identified as Mrs Araba Swaniker, thanks to a social media revelation by her sister, Franka-Maria.

The original photograph was taken decades ago by American photographer Willis Eugene Bell, a prominent figure in portrait photography at the time.

Young Mrs Araba Swaniker on the front page of the copy books most Ghanaian children use Photo credit: Walking books resources Source: Facebook

In an emotional effort to recreate the iconic image, the family enlisted the expertise of renowned Ghanaian photographer Ben Adu, who captured the poignant moment.

The photo shoot, described as teary and emotional by Franka-Maria, is a significant piece of documentation, unveiling the woman who unknowingly became the symbol of early education for generations of Ghanaian children.

Ben Adu expressed nostalgia during the photography session, appreciating the historical significance of capturing Mrs Araba Swaniker, the face behind the cherished 'My First Copy Book,' an educational cornerstone in many Ghanaian classrooms.

See the remake of the photo below:

Comments on the photo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the image that was shared. Read them below:

@iamniisaki said:

If it was any other country, like she would have cashed out from this one single photo.

@goba_kente wrote:

Woooow !!! That’s her ?? nice ❤️❤️❤️

@baaba_ankrah said:

The book some adults still need to be using la

@ramstudios_gh wrote:

...I can imagine the feeling meeting the people whose shadows shaped our childhood. Good bless her

Joe Wilson Tetteh said:

Wow. Still as pretty, if not better?

Naomi Nelson wrote:

Woooow how cool is this

Source: YEN.com.gh