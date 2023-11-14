A Ghanaian boy has left many in awe after his BECE result popped up on the internet

The nine-year-old JHS graduate passed the BECE with flying colours as he got six ones

Many people who saw the result slip showered praises on the intelligent boy, while others raised concerns about his age

Convenant Emorsamey-Lucas Diam, a brilliant boy who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), has stirred reactions online after his results went viral.

The nine-year-old who attended Universal Preparatory School bagged six ones in the BECE.

News of Convenant's exceptional performance in the BECE was disclosed on the Facebook page of Ras Kobby.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Ras Kobby had gathered over 300 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to Covenant's performance in the BECE

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated Convenant on passing the exam, whereas others also wondered how a nine-year-old could sit for the BECE.

Ruhaima Amidu indicated:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Nana Yaw Brabt Eyeless stated:

From k.G to jhs 3 will have you spend not below 11years .And in my country a child start school right at age 3 or 4. .Now I asked how is such possible to complete at nine. ....this is myopic improvisation.

Bonkena Y Mbazor stated:

GES rules and regulations have changed 9 supposed be in primary la.Away , congratulations to him

Obeng Gordon inidicated:

Ghana we dey ooo so if u know you know, school terms

Abigail Kutorglo wrote:

He has done really well,i think he is from my village,his name means i am happy in my language.

Hassan Munira remarked:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

Hassan Munira indicated:

That's awesome! Congratulations!

