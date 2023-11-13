2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa Akosua Adeti, has made a massive donation to the people of Bakpa New Town in the Volta Region

The beauty queen donated many food items and toiletries while encouraging the people to bounce back after the Akosombo Dam spillage

The TV personality has expressed gratitude to media personalities, NGOs and companies who have suffered the Ghanaians who have lost their home

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adeti has donated some items to the residents of Bakpa New Town in the Volta Region.

The talented and generous beauty queen, the first beauty queen from the Volta region to win the GMB crown, has a foundation that focuses on educating, grooming and providing health care for women and children in the area.

The MX24 morning show host donated bags of rice, oil bottles, sanitary pads, and water sachets, among other things.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Emefa revealed some of the projects her team has embarked on over the years, even after her reign.

Over the years, we have done a few projects, such as registering women and children under the National Health Insurance scheme, training young women in Fashion design, and championing girl child education in the Central Tongu district.

