In an emotional scene captured on TikTok, some obroni children said a tearful farewell to their nanny at the airport, warming the hearts of netizens.

Adorable Obroni Kids Weeping

The video, shared by their father, showed the heart-wrenching moment when the youngsters, accompanied by their dad, bid farewell to their caregiver, Rosie, who was embarking on a journey.

The footage showed the youngsters, unable to contain their emotions, weeping openly as they clung to Rosy, pleading with her not to leave. The bond between the children and their nanny was obvious, with their father gently attempting to console them as they had a hard time accepting the fact that she was leaving.

The incident happened at the airport, where Rosie, walking to catch her flight, tried to reassure the distraught kids. Despite her attempts to comfort them, the children's sorrow was evident, and their reluctance to part ways with their nanny was clear. The TikTok video warmed the hearts of netizens who said Rosie was good to the kids.

Obroni kids and kind nanny warm hearts

vivian Bea said:

thank you Rosie, but u need to go n check ur home people , thanks so much for your good heart, u made us proud.

Charmayne Harrell wrote:

Why did I just cry with the babies for Rosie .One of them called her mommy

brown_eyed_girl reacted:

Kids can't fake it, she must have been a gem to themI remember seeing a video the twins had to choose between Rosie and parents.

