A video of how teacher reacted to his student who dressed up like a farmer is trending online

The teacher questioned the boy on why he chose farming as his future occupation and even tried persuading him to change his mind

Netizens who reacted to the video were not happy with the actions of the teacher

Social media has gone agog after a video of a teacher questioning a student over his decision to dress as a farmer on career day went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the boy wearing an oversized long sleeve shirt with trousers and a wellington boot explaining to his teacher why he wanted to become a farmer in future.

Although the face of the teacher was not seen in the video, the tone of her voice and line of questioning suggested she was stunned and upset that the boy opted not to follow in the footsteps of his mates most whom were dressed up doctors and nurses.

Not even persuasive attempts by the teacher to get the boy to change his desire of becoming a farmer will work as he insisted that farming is a dominant occupation in his family.

Ghanaians react to the actions of the teacher

Netizens who reacted to the video were unhappy with the move by the teacher to get the student to change his decision about his future occupation.

rey added:

u see what is going on in Ghana,see the idea the teachers are putting in to the minds of this little kids, avoiding them from farming concert

El palosca indicaed

instead of you to encourage him you are asking him to change it

KOFI added:

Reality will determine the kind of work you do in Ghana but farming absolutely nothing can stop him. He can even start today

kwabena Acheampong stated:

Madam don’t force him , we can’t be on Line

Agyek1 added:

The student is brilliant pass the teacher he also have sense more than her

Von 21 added:

I did the same thing and they laughed at me. Now I’m studying agric mechanization at the university. Farming is a good job

