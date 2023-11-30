A Ghanaian lady has expressed delight after a JHS graduate under her care gained admission to Kumasi Girls' SHS

The lady wished the late parents of the girl were alive to celebrate this achievement with their daughter

Many people who saw the post have commended the young lady for opting to take care of the orphaned girl and her siblings

A Ghanaian lady has earned the respect of many after she used her lived experience to talk about the relevance of helping others.

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, a nurse by profession in a Facebook post revealed that one of four orphaned siblings she took under her care in 2022 had gained admission to Kumasi Girls' Senior High School after she excelled in the BECE.

Ghanaian lady happy as orphans girls under her care get KUGISS

She opened up on how she determined to support the young siblings even if it meant using part of her salary to cater for them.

"Their mother died 9 years and their dad about 2-3 years. Both parents were under 40 years. I give them a part of my salary every month and tho not enough, it sustains them a bit,"

The young lady expressed sadness that the parents of the intelligent girl were not alive to celebrate the achievement with their daughter.

"How I wish her parents were around to see how proud she made them tho they had to move to the village after their demise. Tomorrow, she will go for her prospectus. May we not bury our children and May they not bury us in their youth!" her post read.

Her touching post had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Wendy Boatemaa Ofori

Social media users who reacted to the post commended Wendy Boatemaa Ofori for coming to the aid of the orphaned siblings and ensuring that the JHS graduate continues with her education.

Nana A Croffie stated:

Divine protection and favor will not depart from you and your family in Jesus name! You are a walking blessing

Felicia Abena Boakye commented:

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori please I don't have much but I also want to be a blessing in their lives. I will send my widow's mite

Sandra Obour Antwiwa indicated:

May your cup never run dry because of this and many other things you do for humanity.

