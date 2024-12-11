President-elect John Dramani Mahama has told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy will be challenging.

He noted that addressing the current economic situation would be difficult, considering the country’s debt levels and suspension from the international capital market.

Despite the challenges, he noted that the overwhelming support he got in the December 7 election demonstrates the high expectations Ghanaians have of him and his administration.

He noted that he and his team are working as quickly as possible to manage the expectations of Ghanaians.

Mahama said this during a visit of two UN representatives to his house to congratulate him on his election victory.

He said while he had anticipated a victory in the 2024 elections, he had not anticipated the wide margin by which he would win the election.

“And that is an indication, like I said yesterday, Ghanaians have very high expectations, and so we’re managing that expectation and trying to work as quickly as possible to meet those expectations,” he said.

John Mahama noted that he is determined to meet Ghanaians’ expectations as it is critical for maintaining Ghana’s democratic credentials.

He noted a concerning trend where young people are becoming disillusioned with the country’s democratic experiment due to dwindling opportunities.

He said if the issues that have bedevilled the country’s governance structures, including economic mismanagement and corruption, are not addressed to maintain the confidence and faith of Ghanaians, the country could deteriorate.

Mahama also affirmed his resolve to ensure at least 30% of women’s participation in his government.

