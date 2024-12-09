Ghanaians voted on December 7, 2024, to elect a new president and members of Parliament to run the affairs of the state

After the democratic process, many parliamentarians lost their seats while some new faces have also popped up

Among the new faces are some renowned entertainment personalities, including an actor and a musician

Ghana's December 7, 2024, elections have ended. The democratic exercise saw Ghanaians vote to elect a new president and parliamentary candidates for the ninth Parliament.

Many parliamentarians who contested on the ticket of the incumbent New Patriotic Party lost their seats.

Three entertainment personalities are gearing up to represent their constituencies. Image source: APlus, Joan Cudjoe, John Dumelo

Source: Facebook

Similarly, the aftermath of the elections has seen new faces who will be representing their constituencies in Parliament.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of three celebrities who won in their respective constituencies and will serve in Ghana's ninth Parliament.

APlus

Kwame APlus was a Ghanaian musician before announcing his new position as a political activist. After heavy criticism against the outgoing government, he announced his decision to contest as MP in the December 7 elections and contested as an Independent Candidate in Gomoa Central.

After a fierce contest, APlus was able to grab the seat of the incumbent, Naana Eyiah Quansah. He polled 14,277 votes out of 36,026 valid votes, while incumbent MP Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP polled 11,637 votes. Ywason Mohamed of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) came third with 10,112 votes.

See the post below:

John Dumelo

Before commencing his political career, John Dumelo was an actor and, later, a farmer. He announced his decision to contest the last election held in 2020 but lost.

However, he came back stronger, campaigning and ensuring that he won the hearts of voters. Luckily, the people of Ayawaso West Wuoguon have given him the mandate to represent them in Parliament.

Keche Andrew's wife

The wife of renowned Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew has also made it to Parliament. Joana Cudjoe won the bid in the Amenfi Central constituency. After a fierce contest, she announced her win on social media.

See the post below:

John Dumelo promises to make AWW better

Ghanaians who voted these three into office expect the best from these incoming MPs. In his appreciation speech, John Dumelo promised to improve his constituency.

He profusely thanked the people of Ayawaso West Wuoguon for trusting him and giving him the mandate to represent them in Parliament.

Ghanaians who have reacted to John Dumelo's victory are excited that he grabbed the seat from the incumbent, Lydia Alhassan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh