The top 35 anime girls with glasses to be ever featured, ranked
Anime girls with glasses are a beloved archetype in anime culture, often representing intelligence, charm, and unique style. Many iconic anime girls prove that glasses are effortlessly stylish, even when worn purely for appearances. From makeovers to hidden identities, these characters uniquely shine with their frames.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top anime girls with glasses
- 1. Retasu Midorikawa
- 2. Yoko Ritona
- 3. Shino Asada
- 4. Zoe Hange
- 5. Yuki Nagato
- 6. Mirai Kuriyama
- 7. Kiyoko Shimizu
- 8. Nanao Ise
- 9. Yomiko Readman
- 10. Sarada Uchiha
- 11. Levy McGarden
- 12. Rize Kamishiro
- 13. Anri Sonohara
- 14. Okuda Manami
- 15. Maiko Ogure
- 16. Sheska
- 17. Chisato Hasegawa
- 18. Lisa Yadōmaru
- 19. Nina Einstein
- 20. Maki Zenin
- 21. Anthy Himemiya
- 22. Ichika Takatsuki
- 23. Suha Woo
- 24.Tsubasa Hanekawa
- 25. Fuu
- 26. Miyuki Takara
- 27. Ami Mizuno
- 28. Integra Hellsing
- 29. Karin
- 30. Homura Akemi
- 31. Moeka Kiryū
- 32. Koyomi Mizuhara
- 33. Matsu
- 34. Saya Kisaragi
- 35. Tashigi
- Who is the anime girl with glasses and short hair
- Who is the anime girl with short blonde hair and glasses?
The list of notable anime girls with glasses characters is based on objective criteria and subjective judgment. While combining this list, we used data from ranking platforms like Ranker. We also considered character popularity, fan discussions, and media appearances. However, the list is not ranked in any particular order and may differ based on personal preferences.
Top anime girls with glasses
Who is your favourite anime girl with glasses? This category has numerous pretty, black-and-white, long and short-haired characters.
|Anime name
|Series
|Retasu Midorikawa
|Tokyo Mew Mew
|Yoko Ritona
|Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
|Shino Asada
|Sword Art Online
|Zoe Hange
|Attack on Titan
|Yuki Nagato
|The Melanchony Of Haruhi Suzumiya
|Mirai Kuriyama
|Beyond the Boundary
|Kiyoko Shimizu
|Haikyu!!
|Nanao Ise
|Bleach
|Yomiko Readman
|Read Or Die
|Sarada Uchiha
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
|Levy McGarden
|Fairy Tail Guild
|Rize Kamishiro
|Tokyo Ghoul
|Anri Sonohara
|Durarara!!
|Okuda Manami
|Assassination Classroom
|Maiko Ogure
|Kill La Kill
|Sheska
|Fullmetal Alchemist
|Chisato Hasegawa
|The Testament of Sister New Devil
|Lisa Yadōmaru
|Bleach
|Nina Einstei
|Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
|Maki Zenin
|Jujutsu Kaisen 0
|Anthy Himemiya
|Revolutionary Girl Utena
|Ichika Takatsuki
|Waiting in the Summer
|Suha Woo
|Flowering Heart
|Tsubasa Hanekawa
|Monogatari Series
|Fuu
|Magic Knight Rayearth
|Miyuki Takara
|Lucky Star
|Ami Mizuno
|Sailor Moon
|Integra Hellsing
|Hellsing
|Karin Uzumaki
|Stromboli
1. Retasu Midorikawa
- Full name: Retasu Midorikawa
- Series: Tokyo Mew Mew
- Created by: Reiko Yoshida
Retasu Midorikawa is the third member of Tokyo Mew Mew, transforming after Ichigo and Minto. Her DNA is merged with a Finless Porpoise, and her Mew form is Mew Lettuce. She has green hair, blue eyes, round glasses, and a green cafe uniform.
2. Yoko Ritona
- Full name: Yoko Ritona
- Series: Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
- Created by: Kazuki Nakashima
Yoko Ritona of Gurren Lagann is a courageous marksman who fights for humanity's freedom. Her indomitable spirit and leadership inspire her comrades, pushing them to challenge oppressive forces and strive for a brighter future.
3. Shino Asada
- Full name: Shino Asada
- Series: Sword Art Online
- Created by: Reki Kawahara
Sinon, a 16-year-old and cute anime girl with glasses, is the deuteragonist in the Phantom Bullet arc of Gun Gale Online (GGO). As a skilled marksman, she meets Kirito, who is mistaken for a girl due to his androgynous appearance. Traumatised by a childhood incident, Sinon struggles emotionally with firearms in real life.
4. Zoe Hange
- Full name: Zoe Hange
- Series: Attack on Titan
- Created by: Hajime Isayama
Zoe Hange, a curious researcher from Attack on Titan, is passionate about uncovering the truth behind the Titans that menace humanity. As a survey corps leader, her eccentric behaviour and insatiable curiosity make her admired and questioned as she relentlessly seeks knowledge to aid their survival.
5. Yuki Nagato
- Full name: Yuki Nagato
- Series: The Melanchony Of Haruhi Suzumiya
- Created by: Nagaru Tanigawa
Initially in the Literature Club, Yuki Nagato joined the SOS Brigade after Haruhi took over their room. As a "humanoid interface" sent by data entities, she investigates a past "information explosion." Forgetting to restore her glasses post-battle, the fictional character pleases Kyon, often seen engrossed in books like The Fall of Hyperion.
6. Mirai Kuriyama
- Full name: Mirai Kuriyama
- Series: Beyond the Boundary
- Created by: Nagomu Torii
Mirai, a reserved student at Akihito's school, initially struggles with a desire to end her life for mysterious reasons. Sharing a unique ability with Akihito to manipulate blood, she crafts weapons like a blood sword. Though considered dangerous by spirit world authorities, Mirai ultimately abandons her initial resolve.
7. Kiyoko Shimizu
- Full name: Kiyoko Shimizu
- Series: Haikyu!!
- Created by: Haruichi Furudate
Kiyoko Shimizu is the composed and thoughtful manager of Karasuno's volleyball team in Haikyuu!!. Her sharp observations and quiet dedication helped the team develop effective strategies. Although reserved, Kiyoko's deep care for her teammates ensures she's always ready to assist them on and off the court.
8. Nanao Ise
- Full name: Nanao Ise
- Series: Bleach
- Created by: Tite Kubo
Nanao Ise is a calm and intelligent lieutenant from Bleach. Known for her composed demeanour, she skillfully supports Captain Shunsui Kyōraku, often wielding a mystical blade linked to her family's heritage.
9. Yomiko Readman
- Full name: Yomiko Readman
- Series: Read Or Die
- Created by: Hideyuki Kurata
Yomiko, an avid book lover and secret British agent, wields incredible paper-manipulating powers. Her bibliomania contrasts with her mission strength, making her a quirky yet resourceful operative in her fight to protect valuable knowledge.
10. Sarada Uchiha
- Full name: Sarada Uchiha
- Series: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Created by: Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto
Sarada Uchiha, an anime girl with short black hair and glasses is the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. A talented ninja in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, she dreams of becoming Hokage, inheriting her father’s Sharingan and her mother's kindness.
11. Levy McGarden
- Full name: Levy McGarden
- Series: Fairy Tail Guild
- Created by: Hiro Mashima
Levy McGarden of Fairy Tail is a book-loving mage whose Solid Script magic aids her team. Her intellect and kindness make her a trusted companion, while her loyalty and determination prove essential during their thrilling adventures.
12. Rize Kamishiro
- Full name: Rize Kamishiro
- Series: Tokyo Ghoul
- Created by: Sui Ishida
Rize, a long-haired anime girl with glasses, is a manipulative ghoul nicknamed "The Glutton," who transforms Kaneki into a half-ghoul after a failed attack. Her charm conceals her sadistic tendencies, showcasing immense power and hunger while entangling Kaneki in Tokyo's dangerous ghoul underworld.
13. Anri Sonohara
- Full name: Anri Sonohara
- Series: Durarara!!
- Created by: Ryohgo Narita
Anri, a quiet high schooler, secretly wields the cursed sword Saika, commanding its army after defeating the False Ripper—her mysterious nature and quiet strength contrast with her kind-hearted interactions with friends, including Mikado and Kida.
14. Okuda Manami
- Full name: Okuda Manami
- Series: Assassination Classroom
- Created by: Yūsei Matsui
In Assassination Classroom, Okuda Manami's quiet brilliance shines as she uses her chemistry expertise to craft unique tools for Class 3-E's mission. Beneath her shy exterior lies a determined and clever teammate who significantly contributes to the group's success.
15. Maiko Ogure
- Full name: Maiko Ogure
- Series: Kill La Kill
- Created by: Kazuki Nakashima
Maiko is a cute anime girl with glasses that is known for deception. Some people use glasses to appear sweet, like Maiko, a No-Star student from poverty. She fakes modesty, even wearing a cast, but her sinister red eyes and genuine intentions to steal Senketsu from Ryuko reveal her deceptive nature.
16. Sheska
- Full name: Sheska
- Series: Fullmetal Alchemist
- Created by: Hiromu Arakawa
Sheska, a librarian fired for reading too much, uses her photographic memory to help the Elric brothers recover crucial research. Later, when she works under Hughes, her loyalty shines, though his death profoundly impacts her emotional journey.
17. Chisato Hasegawa
- Full name: Chisato Hasegawa
- Series: The Testament of Sister New Devil
- Created by: Tetsuto Uesu
Chisato Hasegawa is a shrewd demon guardian from the Testament of Sister New Devil. Balancing her alluring charm with exceptional powers, she fiercely defends Basara and his family, ensuring their safety against supernatural threats with unmatched dedication.
18. Lisa Yadōmaru
- Full name: Lisa Yadōmaru
- Series: Bleach
- Created by: Tite Kubo
Lisa Yadōmaru is a striking anime girl with glasses and black hair. She is known for her sharp intellect and calm demeanour. As a former vice-captain in Bleach, she balances a no-nonsense attitude with a love for literature, making her unforgettable. Her black hair complements her looks perfectly.
19. Nina Einstein
- Full name: Nina Einstein
- Series: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
- Created by: Ichirō Ōkouchi
A bright but xenophobic student, Nina grows fond of Princess Euphemia after trauma. Her grief over Euphemia's death drives her to complete the FLEIA weapon, leading her on a path of vengeance against Zero in battle.
20. Maki Zenin
- Full name: Maki Zenin
- Series: Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- Created by: Gege Akutami
Despite lacking cursed energy, Maki proves herself in Jujutsu Kaisen through her mastery of cursed tools and relentless drive. Born into the prestigious Zenin clan, her journey challenges traditions, empowering her to overcome limitations and inspire independence.
21. Anthy Himemiya
- Full name: Anthy Himemiya
- Series: Revolutionary Girl Utena
- Created by: Kunihiko Ikuhara
Anthy Himemiya uses her glasses to portray her as a timid Rose Bride. Though she sees better without glasses, Anthy wears them to hint at intentional deception. The cute glasses symbolise a mask for her constrained role, which she sheds when she chooses independence at the series' end.
22. Ichika Takatsuki
- Full name: Ichika Takatsuki
- Series: Waiting in the Summer
- Created by: Yōsuke Kuroda
Ichika is an alien anime with red hair. She heals Kaito with nanomachine cells after her spaceship crashes on Earth. Despite her unfamiliarity with Earth, she adjusts, reveals her identity to friends, and starts dating Kaito. Eventually, she leaves for her planet but returns later.
23. Suha Woo
- Full name: Suha Woo
- Series: Flowering Heart
- Created by: Cho Juhyeon
Suha Woo is an anime girl with glasses and purple hair who is known for her reserved and intelligent demeanour. Often depicted as calm and analytical, Suha's glasses complement her studious appearance, while her hair adds to her understated elegance, making her stand out.
24.Tsubasa Hanekawa
- Full name: Tsubasa Hanekawa
- Series: Monogatari Series
- Created by: Nisio Isin
Tsubasa Hanekawa, a bright yet complex figure from the Monogatari Series, hides her struggles with identity and supernatural influences. Her journey of self-acceptance is a central theme, showcasing her transformation from perfection to embracing her flaws.
25. Fuu
- Full name: Fuu Hououji
- Series: Magic Knight Rayearth
- Created by: Clamp
Fuu is a polite, intellectual bookworm who attended a school for gifted girls before becoming a magical knight in another realm. She is a beautiful anime with blonde hair who uses her glasses for magical assistance rather than perfect vision.
26. Miyuki Takara
- Full name: Miyuki Takara
- Series: Lucky Star
- Created by: Kagami Yoshimizu
From Lucky Star, Miyuki Takara is a gentle and insightful class representative. With her patience and wisdom, she balances the quirks of her friends, becoming a source of guidance and a beloved figure in their circle.
27. Ami Mizuno
- Full name: Ami Mizuno
- Series: Sailor Moon
- Created by: Naoko Takeuchi
Ami Mizuno occasionally wears reading glasses, especially in the manga and '90s anime, where their shine signals her determination. While rarely seen in the '90s anime, she uses them more for appearances in the live-action series. Sailor Mercury's transformation includes a retractable blue visor.
28. Integra Hellsing
- Full name: Integra Hellsing
- Series: Hellsing
- Created by: Kouta Hirano
Integra Hellsing, the resolute leader in Hellsing, defends England from supernatural threats with her loyal team, including Alucard. Her unyielding courage and leadership make her a commanding presence against the dark forces she confronts.
29. Karin
- Full name: Karin Uzumaki
- Series: Stromboli
- Created by: Masashi Kishimoto
Karin, a member of the Uzumaki clan and once Orochimaru's subordinate, possesses a unique healing ability, allowing others to recover by biting her, leaving scars as a result. Despite being nearly killed by Sasuke, she retains affection for him and later assists in the birth of his and Sakura's daughter, Sarada.
30. Homura Akemi
- Full name: Homura Akem
- Series: Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Created by: Gen Urobuchi
Homura Akemi, from Puella Magi Madoka Magica, is a determined magical girl stuck in a time loop to save her friend. Her mysterious demeanour hides a fierce loyalty and willingness to make unimaginable sacrifices to protect Madoka.
31. Moeka Kiryū
- Full name: Moeka Kiryū
- Series: Steins; Gate
- Created by: Chiyomaru Shikura
Moeka, a secretive SERN agent, communicates mainly via text message, pursuing a vital IBM 5100 computer. Her mission's toll on her mental state deepens her mysterious nature, tied to her fixation on an enigmatic figure called FB.
32. Koyomi Mizuhara
- Full name: Koyomi Mizuhara
- Series: Azumaga Daioh
- Created by: Kiyohiko Azuma
Koyomi Mizuhara is a charming anime girl with brown hair and glasses. Her personality blends intelligence and warmth. Koyomi, often the sensible voice among her friends, balances a mature outlook with bouts of humour.
33. Matsu
- Full name: Matsu
- Series: Sekirei
- Created by: Sakurako Gokurakuin
Matsu, the tech-savvy Sekirei from Sekirei, supports her team with her unmatched hacking skills. Though her flirtatiousness lightens tense moments, her loyalty and intelligence are vital assets in their battles for survival.
34. Saya Kisaragi
- Full name: Saya Kisaragi
- Series: BLOOD-C
- Created by: Clamp
Saya, an athletic yet clumsy girl, battles "fur kimono" to protect humanity. Her memories, clouded by trauma, cause intense headaches, revealing her inner struggles. Despite challenges, her determination and optimism shine through her actions.
35. Tashigi
- Full name: Tashigi
- Series: One Piece
- Created by: Eiichiro Oda
In One Piece, Tashigi is a dedicated Marine officer driven by her love for swords and justice. Crossing paths with Zoro, her determination to uphold her values and protect civilians earns her the respect of both allies and rivals.
Who is the anime girl with glasses and short hair
Sarada Uchiha from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the most popular anime girl with glasses and short hair.
Who is the anime girl with short blonde hair and glasses?
An anime girl with short blonde hair and glasses is Integra Hellsing from Hellsing. As the head of the Hellsing Organisation, this anime character is known for her fierce leadership, strategic mind, and unwavering courage.
Anime girls with glasses often stands out as a symbol of charm, intelligence, or mystery. Whether sweet, fierce, or quirky, these characters leave a lasting impression, making them unforgettable in anime world.
