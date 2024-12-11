Anime girls with glasses are a beloved archetype in anime culture, often representing intelligence, charm, and unique style. Many iconic anime girls prove that glasses are effortlessly stylish, even when worn purely for appearances. From makeovers to hidden identities, these characters uniquely shine with their frames.

Hange Zoe (L), Anthy_Himemiya, (M) and Chisato Hasegawa(R) are among the anime girls with glasses. Photo: @anime.bakayoo, @Anthy_Himemiya and @attackontitanwiki on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The list of notable anime girls with glasses characters is based on objective criteria and subjective judgment. While combining this list, we used data from ranking platforms like Ranker. We also considered character popularity, fan discussions, and media appearances. However, the list is not ranked in any particular order and may differ based on personal preferences.

Top anime girls with glasses

Who is your favourite anime girl with glasses? This category has numerous pretty, black-and-white, long and short-haired characters.

Anime name Series Retasu Midorikawa Tokyo Mew Mew Yoko Ritona Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann Shino Asada Sword Art Online Zoe Hange Attack on Titan Yuki Nagato The Melanchony Of Haruhi Suzumiya Mirai Kuriyama Beyond the Boundary Kiyoko Shimizu Haikyu!! Nanao Ise Bleach Yomiko Readman Read Or Die Sarada Uchiha Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Levy McGarden Fairy Tail Guild Rize Kamishiro Tokyo Ghoul Anri Sonohara Durarara!! Okuda Manami Assassination Classroom Maiko Ogure Kill La Kill Sheska Fullmetal Alchemist Chisato Hasegawa The Testament of Sister New Devil Lisa Yadōmaru Bleach Nina Einstei Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Maki Zenin Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Anthy Himemiya Revolutionary Girl Utena Ichika Takatsuki Waiting in the Summer Suha Woo Flowering Heart Tsubasa Hanekawa Monogatari Series Fuu Magic Knight Rayearth Miyuki Takara Lucky Star Ami Mizuno Sailor Moon Integra Hellsing Hellsing Karin Uzumaki Stromboli

1. Retasu Midorikawa

Retasu Midorikawa is a member of Tokyo Mew Mew. Photo: @Tokyo.Mew.Mew

Source: Instagram

Full name : Retasu Midorikawa

: Retasu Midorikawa Series: Tokyo Mew Mew

Created by: Reiko Yoshida

Retasu Midorikawa is the third member of Tokyo Mew Mew, transforming after Ichigo and Minto. Her DNA is merged with a Finless Porpoise, and her Mew form is Mew Lettuce. She has green hair, blue eyes, round glasses, and a green cafe uniform.

2. Yoko Ritona

Yoko Ritona from Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann is a bold character who fights for humanity's freedom. Photo: @girlsgottaguns

Source: Instagram

Full name : Yoko Ritona

: Yoko Ritona Series : Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

: Created by: Kazuki Nakashima

Yoko Ritona of Gurren Lagann is a courageous marksman who fights for humanity's freedom. Her indomitable spirit and leadership inspire her comrades, pushing them to challenge oppressive forces and strive for a brighter future.

3. Shino Asada

Shino Asada from Sword Art Online is a 16-year-old character. Photo: @SwordArtOnlineUSA

Source: Facebook

Full name : Shino Asada

: Shino Asada Series : Sword Art Online

: Created by: Reki Kawahara

Sinon, a 16-year-old and cute anime girl with glasses, is the deuteragonist in the Phantom Bullet arc of Gun Gale Online (GGO). As a skilled marksman, she meets Kirito, who is mistaken for a girl due to his androgynous appearance. Traumatised by a childhood incident, Sinon struggles emotionally with firearms in real life.

4. Zoe Hange

Zoe Hange is a researcher from Attack on Titan. Photo: @ai.dreaming.maiden

Source: Instagram

Full name : Zoe Hange

: Zoe Hange Series : Attack on Titan

: Created by: Hajime Isayama

Zoe Hange, a curious researcher from Attack on Titan, is passionate about uncovering the truth behind the Titans that menace humanity. As a survey corps leader, her eccentric behaviour and insatiable curiosity make her admired and questioned as she relentlessly seeks knowledge to aid their survival.

5. Yuki Nagato

Yuki Nagato is a former member of the Literature Club. Photo: @animenewsnetwork

Source: Instagram

Full name : Yuki Nagato

: Yuki Nagato Series : The Melanchony Of Haruhi Suzumiya

: Created by: Nagaru Tanigawa

Initially in the Literature Club, Yuki Nagato joined the SOS Brigade after Haruhi took over their room. As a "humanoid interface" sent by data entities, she investigates a past "information explosion." Forgetting to restore her glasses post-battle, the fictional character pleases Kyon, often seen engrossed in books like The Fall of Hyperion.

6. Mirai Kuriyama

Full name : Mirai Kuriyama

: Mirai Kuriyama Series : Beyond the Boundary

: Created by: Nagomu Torii

Mirai, a reserved student at Akihito's school, initially struggles with a desire to end her life for mysterious reasons. Sharing a unique ability with Akihito to manipulate blood, she crafts weapons like a blood sword. Though considered dangerous by spirit world authorities, Mirai ultimately abandons her initial resolve.

7. Kiyoko Shimizu

Kiyoko Shimizu from Haikyuu! is a manager of Karasuno's volleyball team. Photo: @animehaikyu

Source: Facebook

Full name : Kiyoko Shimizu

: Kiyoko Shimizu Series: Haikyu!!

Created by: Haruichi Furudate

Kiyoko Shimizu is the composed and thoughtful manager of Karasuno's volleyball team in Haikyuu!!. Her sharp observations and quiet dedication helped the team develop effective strategies. Although reserved, Kiyoko's deep care for her teammates ensures she's always ready to assist them on and off the court.

8. Nanao Ise

Nanao Ise is known for her composed demeanour. Photo: @bazirks

Source: Instagram

Full name : Nanao Ise

: Nanao Ise Series : Bleach

: Created by: Tite Kubo

Nanao Ise is a calm and intelligent lieutenant from Bleach. Known for her composed demeanour, she skillfully supports Captain Shunsui Kyōraku, often wielding a mystical blade linked to her family's heritage.

9. Yomiko Readman

Mirai Kuriyama has struggles that constantly keep her isolated. Photo: @magion

Source: Instagram

Full name : Yomiko Readman

: Yomiko Readman Series : Read Or Die

: Created by: Hideyuki Kurata

Yomiko, an avid book lover and secret British agent, wields incredible paper-manipulating powers. Her bibliomania contrasts with her mission strength, making her a quirky yet resourceful operative in her fight to protect valuable knowledge.

10. Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha is a daughter of Sasuke Uchiha. Photo: @animeuztv

Source: Facebook

Full name : Sarada Uchiha

: Sarada Uchiha Series: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Created by: Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto

Sarada Uchiha, an anime girl with short black hair and glasses is the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. A talented ninja in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, she dreams of becoming Hokage, inheriting her father’s Sharingan and her mother's kindness.

11. Levy McGarden

Full name : Levy McGarden

: Levy McGarden Series : Fairy Tail Guild

: Created by: Hiro Mashima

Levy McGarden of Fairy Tail is a book-loving mage whose Solid Script magic aids her team. Her intellect and kindness make her a trusted companion, while her loyalty and determination prove essential during their thrilling adventures.

12. Rize Kamishiro

Rize from Tokyo Ghoul has long hair. Photo: @KamishiroRize

Source: Facebook

Full name: Rize Kamishiro

Rize Kamishiro Series : Tokyo Ghoul

: Created by: Sui Ishida

Rize, a long-haired anime girl with glasses, is a manipulative ghoul nicknamed "The Glutton," who transforms Kaneki into a half-ghoul after a failed attack. Her charm conceals her sadistic tendencies, showcasing immense power and hunger while entangling Kaneki in Tokyo's dangerous ghoul underworld.

13. Anri Sonohara

Full name : Anri Sonohara

: Anri Sonohara Series: Durarara!!

Created by: Ryohgo Narita

Anri, a quiet high schooler, secretly wields the cursed sword Saika, commanding its army after defeating the False Ripper—her mysterious nature and quiet strength contrast with her kind-hearted interactions with friends, including Mikado and Kida.

14. Okuda Manami

Okuda Manami is talented in chemistry. Photo:@OkudaManami

Source: Facebook

Full name : Okuda Manami

: Okuda Manami Series: Assassination Classroom

Created by: Yūsei Matsui

In Assassination Classroom, Okuda Manami's quiet brilliance shines as she uses her chemistry expertise to craft unique tools for Class 3-E's mission. Beneath her shy exterior lies a determined and clever teammate who significantly contributes to the group's success.

15. Maiko Ogure

Full name : Maiko Ogure

: Maiko Ogure Series: Kill La Kill

Created by: Kazuki Nakashima

Maiko is a cute anime girl with glasses that is known for deception. Some people use glasses to appear sweet, like Maiko, a No-Star student from poverty. She fakes modesty, even wearing a cast, but her sinister red eyes and genuine intentions to steal Senketsu from Ryuko reveal her deceptive nature.

16. Sheska

Sheska is a bookworm with a photographic memory. Photo: @FMASheska

Source: Facebook

Full name : Sheska

: Sheska Series: Fullmetal Alchemist

Created by: Hiromu Arakawa

Sheska, a librarian fired for reading too much, uses her photographic memory to help the Elric brothers recover crucial research. Later, when she works under Hughes, her loyalty shines, though his death profoundly impacts her emotional journey.

17. Chisato Hasegawa

Chisato is a demon guardian who wears glasses. Photo:@anime.bakayoo

Source: Instagram

Full name : Chisato Hasegawa

: Chisato Hasegawa Series: The Testament of Sister New Devil

Created by: Tetsuto Uesu

Chisato Hasegawa is a shrewd demon guardian from the Testament of Sister New Devil. Balancing her alluring charm with exceptional powers, she fiercely defends Basara and his family, ensuring their safety against supernatural threats with unmatched dedication.

18. Lisa Yadōmaru

Lisa Yadōmaru is one of the anime girls with black hair and glasses. Photo: @sheepshinartranked

Source: Facebook

Full name : Lisa Yadōmaru

: Lisa Yadōmaru Series : Bleach

: Created by: Tite Kubo

Lisa Yadōmaru is a striking anime girl with glasses and black hair. She is known for her sharp intellect and calm demeanour. As a former vice-captain in Bleach, she balances a no-nonsense attitude with a love for literature, making her unforgettable. Her black hair complements her looks perfectly.

19. Nina Einstein

Nina is a bright student who loves Princess Euphemia. Photo: @nina-einstein

Source: Facebook

Full name : Nina Einstein

: Nina Einstein Series: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Created by: Ichirō Ōkouchi

A bright but xenophobic student, Nina grows fond of Princess Euphemia after trauma. Her grief over Euphemia's death drives her to complete the FLEIA weapon, leading her on a path of vengeance against Zero in battle.

20. Maki Zenin

Full name: Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin Series: Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Created by: Gege Akutami

Despite lacking cursed energy, Maki proves herself in Jujutsu Kaisen through her mastery of cursed tools and relentless drive. Born into the prestigious Zenin clan, her journey challenges traditions, empowering her to overcome limitations and inspire independence.

21. Anthy Himemiya

Anthy Himemiya is among the cute anime girls with glasses. Photo: @Himemiya-Anthy

Source: Facebook

Full name : Anthy Himemiya

: Anthy Himemiya Series : Revolutionary Girl Utena

: Created by: Kunihiko Ikuhara

Anthy Himemiya uses her glasses to portray her as a timid Rose Bride. Though she sees better without glasses, Anthy wears them to hint at intentional deception. The cute glasses symbolise a mask for her constrained role, which she sheds when she chooses independence at the series' end.

22. Ichika Takatsuki

Takatsuki Ichika is known for her red hair. Photo: @Takatsuki-Ichika

Source: Facebook

Full name : Ichika Takatsuki

: Ichika Takatsuki Series: Waiting in the Summer

Created by: Yōsuke Kuroda

Ichika is an alien anime with red hair. She heals Kaito with nanomachine cells after her spaceship crashes on Earth. Despite her unfamiliarity with Earth, she adjusts, reveals her identity to friends, and starts dating Kaito. Eventually, she leaves for her planet but returns later.

23. Suha Woo

Suha Woo is known to be very intelligent. Photo:@seokwoojung

Source: Facebook

Full name: Suha Woo

Suha Woo Series: Flowering Heart

Created by: Cho Juhyeon

Suha Woo is an anime girl with glasses and purple hair who is known for her reserved and intelligent demeanour. Often depicted as calm and analytical, Suha's glasses complement her studious appearance, while her hair adds to her understated elegance, making her stand out.

24.Tsubasa Hanekawa

Full name : Tsubasa Hanekawa

: Tsubasa Hanekawa Series : Monogatari Series

: Created by: Nisio Isin

Tsubasa Hanekawa, a bright yet complex figure from the Monogatari Series, hides her struggles with identity and supernatural influences. Her journey of self-acceptance is a central theme, showcasing her transformation from perfection to embracing her flaws.

25. Fuu

Fuu is among the pretty intelligent amines with glasses. Photo: @RetroAnimeA

Source: Facebook

Full name : Fuu Hououji

: Fuu Hououji Series : Magic Knight Rayearth

: Created by: Clamp

Fuu is a polite, intellectual bookworm who attended a school for gifted girls before becoming a magical knight in another realm. She is a beautiful anime with blonde hair who uses her glasses for magical assistance rather than perfect vision.

26. Miyuki Takara

Miyuki Takara is cute, gentle, and insightful. Photo: @weareluckystar

Source: Facebook

Full name : Miyuki Takara

: Miyuki Takara Series: Lucky Star

Created by: Kagami Yoshimizu

From Lucky Star, Miyuki Takara is a gentle and insightful class representative. With her patience and wisdom, she balances the quirks of her friends, becoming a source of guidance and a beloved figure in their circle.

27. Ami Mizuno

Full name: Ami Mizuno

Ami Mizuno Series: Sailor Moon

Created by: Naoko Takeuchi

Ami Mizuno occasionally wears reading glasses, especially in the manga and '90s anime, where their shine signals her determination. While rarely seen in the '90s anime, she uses them more for appearances in the live-action series. Sailor Mercury's transformation includes a retractable blue visor.

28. Integra Hellsing

Integra is a well-built anime known for its leadership. Photo: @claudiatouma98

Source: Facebook

Full name : Integra Hellsing

: Integra Hellsing Series: Hellsing

Created by: Kouta Hirano

Integra Hellsing, the resolute leader in Hellsing, defends England from supernatural threats with her loyal team, including Alucard. Her unyielding courage and leadership make her a commanding presence against the dark forces she confronts.

29. Karin

Full name : Karin Uzumaki

: Karin Uzumaki Series: Stromboli

Created by: Masashi Kishimoto

Karin, a member of the Uzumaki clan and once Orochimaru's subordinate, possesses a unique healing ability, allowing others to recover by biting her, leaving scars as a result. Despite being nearly killed by Sasuke, she retains affection for him and later assists in the birth of his and Sakura's daughter, Sarada.

30. Homura Akemi

Homura Akemi is often stuck in a time loop because of his abilities. Photo: @Homura.Akemi

Source: Facebook

Full name : Homura Akem

: Homura Akem Series: Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Created by: Gen Urobuchi

Homura Akemi, from Puella Magi Madoka Magica, is a determined magical girl stuck in a time loop to save her friend. Her mysterious demeanour hides a fierce loyalty and willingness to make unimaginable sacrifices to protect Madoka.

31. Moeka Kiryū

Full name : Moeka Kiryū

: Moeka Kiryū Series : Steins; Gate

: Created by: Chiyomaru Shikura

Moeka, a secretive SERN agent, communicates mainly via text message, pursuing a vital IBM 5100 computer. Her mission's toll on her mental state deepens her mysterious nature, tied to her fixation on an enigmatic figure called FB.

32. Koyomi Mizuhara

Koyomi Mizuhara is always the most sensible of her peers. Photo: @hendraibyouka

Source: Instagram

Full name : Koyomi Mizuhara

: Koyomi Mizuhara Series: Azumaga Daioh

Created by: Kiyohiko Azuma

Koyomi Mizuhara is a charming anime girl with brown hair and glasses. Her personality blends intelligence and warmth. Koyomi, often the sensible voice among her friends, balances a mature outlook with bouts of humour.

33. Matsu

Matsu has impressive hacking skills. Photo: @MatsuSekireiranked

Source: Facebook

Full name : Matsu

: Matsu Series : Sekirei

: Created by: Sakurako Gokurakuin

Matsu, the tech-savvy Sekirei from Sekirei, supports her team with her unmatched hacking skills. Though her flirtatiousness lightens tense moments, her loyalty and intelligence are vital assets in their battles for survival.

34. Saya Kisaragi

Saya Kisaragi is passionate about protecting humanity even though she is clumsy. Photo: @SayaKisaragi

Source: Facebook

Full name : Saya Kisaragi

: Saya Kisaragi Series : BLOOD-C

: Created by: Clamp

Saya, an athletic yet clumsy girl, battles "fur kimono" to protect humanity. Her memories, clouded by trauma, cause intense headaches, revealing her inner struggles. Despite challenges, her determination and optimism shine through her actions.

35. Tashigi

Tashigi is passionate about justice and swords. Photo: @Waifucons

Source: Facebook

Full name : Tashigi

: Tashigi Series: One Piece

Created by: Eiichiro Oda

In One Piece, Tashigi is a dedicated Marine officer driven by her love for swords and justice. Crossing paths with Zoro, her determination to uphold her values and protect civilians earns her the respect of both allies and rivals.

Who is the anime girl with glasses and short hair

Sarada Uchiha from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the most popular anime girl with glasses and short hair.

Who is the anime girl with short blonde hair and glasses?

An anime girl with short blonde hair and glasses is Integra Hellsing from Hellsing. As the head of the Hellsing Organisation, this anime character is known for her fierce leadership, strategic mind, and unwavering courage.

Anime girls with glasses often stands out as a symbol of charm, intelligence, or mystery. Whether sweet, fierce, or quirky, these characters leave a lasting impression, making them unforgettable in anime world.

Yen.com.gh shared a list of the most popular yellow cartoon characters. If you love animations, you might be familiar with these cartoon characters. They have helped set the standard for future animated characters.

These cartoon characters include iconic figures like Psyduck from the Pokemon franchise and Tweety Bird from Sylvester and Tweety. Discover more details about yellow cartoon characters.

Source: YEN.com.gh