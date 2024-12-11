Global site navigation

The top 35 anime girls with glasses to be ever featured, ranked
TV Shows

The top 35 anime girls with glasses to be ever featured, ranked

by  Peris Wamangu 11 min read

Anime girls with glasses are a beloved archetype in anime culture, often representing intelligence, charm, and unique style. Many iconic anime girls prove that glasses are effortlessly stylish, even when worn purely for appearances. From makeovers to hidden identities, these characters uniquely shine with their frames.

Hange Zoe (L), Anthy_Himemiya, (M) and Chisato Hasegawa(R) are among the anime girls with glasses
Hange Zoe (L), Anthy_Himemiya, (M) and Chisato Hasegawa(R) are among the anime girls with glasses. Photo: @anime.bakayoo, @Anthy_Himemiya and @attackontitanwiki on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The list of notable anime girls with glasses characters is based on objective criteria and subjective judgment. While combining this list, we used data from ranking platforms like Ranker. We also considered character popularity, fan discussions, and media appearances. However, the list is not ranked in any particular order and may differ based on personal preferences.

Top anime girls with glasses

Who is your favourite anime girl with glasses? This category has numerous pretty, black-and-white, long and short-haired characters.

Anime nameSeries
Retasu MidorikawaTokyo Mew Mew
Yoko RitonaTengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
Shino AsadaSword Art Online
Zoe Hange Attack on Titan
Yuki NagatoThe Melanchony Of Haruhi Suzumiya
Mirai Kuriyama Beyond the Boundary
Kiyoko ShimizuHaikyu!!
Nanao Ise Bleach
Yomiko Readman Read Or Die
Sarada UchihaBoruto: Naruto Next Generations
Levy McGardenFairy Tail Guild
Rize KamishiroTokyo Ghoul
Anri Sonohara Durarara!!
Okuda Manami Assassination Classroom
Maiko OgureKill La Kill
SheskaFullmetal Alchemist
Chisato Hasegawa The Testament of Sister New Devil
Lisa YadōmaruBleach
Nina EinsteiCode Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
Maki ZeninJujutsu Kaisen 0
Anthy HimemiyaRevolutionary Girl Utena
Ichika TakatsukiWaiting in the Summer
Suha WooFlowering Heart
Tsubasa HanekawaMonogatari Series
FuuMagic Knight Rayearth
Miyuki TakaraLucky Star
Ami MizunoSailor Moon
Integra HellsingHellsing
Karin UzumakiStromboli

Read also

Meet Nana Ama McBrown's children: Everything about her 5 adorable children

1. Retasu Midorikawa

Retasu Midorikawa of Tokyo Mew Mew
Retasu Midorikawa is a member of Tokyo Mew Mew. Photo: @Tokyo.Mew.Mew
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Retasu Midorikawa
  • Series: Tokyo Mew Mew
  • Created by: Reiko Yoshida

Retasu Midorikawa is the third member of Tokyo Mew Mew, transforming after Ichigo and Minto. Her DNA is merged with a Finless Porpoise, and her Mew form is Mew Lettuce. She has green hair, blue eyes, round glasses, and a green cafe uniform.

2. Yoko Ritona

Yoko Ritona from Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
Yoko Ritona from Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann is a bold character who fights for humanity's freedom. Photo: @girlsgottaguns
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Yoko Ritona
  • Series: Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
  • Created by: Kazuki Nakashima

Yoko Ritona of Gurren Lagann is a courageous marksman who fights for humanity's freedom. Her indomitable spirit and leadership inspire her comrades, pushing them to challenge oppressive forces and strive for a brighter future.

3. Shino Asada

Shino Asada from Sword Art Online
Shino Asada from Sword Art Online is a 16-year-old character. Photo: @SwordArtOnlineUSA
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Shino Asada
  • Series: Sword Art Online
  • Created by: Reki Kawahara

Sinon, a 16-year-old and cute anime girl with glasses, is the deuteragonist in the Phantom Bullet arc of Gun Gale Online (GGO). As a skilled marksman, she meets Kirito, who is mistaken for a girl due to his androgynous appearance. Traumatised by a childhood incident, Sinon struggles emotionally with firearms in real life.

Read also

Meet Fantana's mother: All about the Ghanaian singer's mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

4. Zoe Hange

Zoe Hange from Attack on Titan
Zoe Hange is a researcher from Attack on Titan. Photo: @ai.dreaming.maiden
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Zoe Hange
  • Series: Attack on Titan
  • Created by: Hajime Isayama

Zoe Hange, a curious researcher from Attack on Titan, is passionate about uncovering the truth behind the Titans that menace humanity. As a survey corps leader, her eccentric behaviour and insatiable curiosity make her admired and questioned as she relentlessly seeks knowledge to aid their survival.

5. Yuki Nagato

Yuki Nagato from The Melanchony Of Haruhi Suzumiya
Yuki Nagato is a former member of the Literature Club. Photo: @animenewsnetwork
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Yuki Nagato
  • Series: The Melanchony Of Haruhi Suzumiya
  • Created by: Nagaru Tanigawa

Initially in the Literature Club, Yuki Nagato joined the SOS Brigade after Haruhi took over their room. As a "humanoid interface" sent by data entities, she investigates a past "information explosion." Forgetting to restore her glasses post-battle, the fictional character pleases Kyon, often seen engrossed in books like The Fall of Hyperion.

6. Mirai Kuriyama

Read also

All about Mila Kunis’ kids: Everything you need to know about her family

  • Full name: Mirai Kuriyama
  • Series: Beyond the Boundary
  • Created by: Nagomu Torii

Mirai, a reserved student at Akihito's school, initially struggles with a desire to end her life for mysterious reasons. Sharing a unique ability with Akihito to manipulate blood, she crafts weapons like a blood sword. Though considered dangerous by spirit world authorities, Mirai ultimately abandons her initial resolve.

7. Kiyoko Shimizu

Kiyoko Shimizu from Haikyuu!
Kiyoko Shimizu from Haikyuu! is a manager of Karasuno's volleyball team. Photo: @animehaikyu
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Kiyoko Shimizu
  • Series: Haikyu!!
  • Created by: Haruichi Furudate

Kiyoko Shimizu is the composed and thoughtful manager of Karasuno's volleyball team in Haikyuu!!. Her sharp observations and quiet dedication helped the team develop effective strategies. Although reserved, Kiyoko's deep care for her teammates ensures she's always ready to assist them on and off the court.

8. Nanao Ise

Nanao Ise from Bleach
Nanao Ise is known for her composed demeanour. Photo: @bazirks
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Nanao Ise
  • Series: Bleach
  • Created by: Tite Kubo

Nanao Ise is a calm and intelligent lieutenant from Bleach. Known for her composed demeanour, she skillfully supports Captain Shunsui Kyōraku, often wielding a mystical blade linked to her family's heritage.

Read also

What is Christian Nodal's net worth? The Mexican singer’s wealth, career, and personal life

9. Yomiko Readman

Mirai Kuriyama from Yomiko Readman
Mirai Kuriyama has struggles that constantly keep her isolated. Photo: @magion
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Yomiko Readman
  • Series: Read Or Die
  • Created by: Hideyuki Kurata

Yomiko, an avid book lover and secret British agent, wields incredible paper-manipulating powers. Her bibliomania contrasts with her mission strength, making her a quirky yet resourceful operative in her fight to protect valuable knowledge.

10. Sarada Uchiha

Sarada Uchiha from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Sarada Uchiha is a daughter of Sasuke Uchiha. Photo: @animeuztv
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Sarada Uchiha
  • Series: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Created by: Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto

Sarada Uchiha, an anime girl with short black hair and glasses is the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. A talented ninja in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, she dreams of becoming Hokage, inheriting her father’s Sharingan and her mother's kindness.

11. Levy McGarden

  • Full name: Levy McGarden
  • Series: Fairy Tail Guild
  • Created by: Hiro Mashima

Levy McGarden of Fairy Tail is a book-loving mage whose Solid Script magic aids her team. Her intellect and kindness make her a trusted companion, while her loyalty and determination prove essential during their thrilling adventures.

Read also

All One Piece voice actors & cast list: Exploring the series' voice actors

12. Rize Kamishiro

Rize from Tokyo Ghoul
Rize from Tokyo Ghoul has long hair. Photo: @KamishiroRize
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Rize Kamishiro
  • Series: Tokyo Ghoul
  • Created by: Sui Ishida

Rize, a long-haired anime girl with glasses, is a manipulative ghoul nicknamed "The Glutton," who transforms Kaneki into a half-ghoul after a failed attack. Her charm conceals her sadistic tendencies, showcasing immense power and hunger while entangling Kaneki in Tokyo's dangerous ghoul underworld.

13. Anri Sonohara

  • Full name: Anri Sonohara
  • Series: Durarara!!
  • Created by: Ryohgo Narita

Anri, a quiet high schooler, secretly wields the cursed sword Saika, commanding its army after defeating the False Ripper—her mysterious nature and quiet strength contrast with her kind-hearted interactions with friends, including Mikado and Kida.

14. Okuda Manami

Okunda Manani from the Assassination Classroom
Okuda Manami is talented in chemistry. Photo:@OkudaManami
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Okuda Manami
  • Series: Assassination Classroom
  • Created by: Yūsei Matsui

In Assassination Classroom, Okuda Manami's quiet brilliance shines as she uses her chemistry expertise to craft unique tools for Class 3-E's mission. Beneath her shy exterior lies a determined and clever teammate who significantly contributes to the group's success.

Read also

Who is Cynthia Erivo's husband? Everything about her dating history and love life

15. Maiko Ogure

  • Full name: Maiko Ogure
  • Series: Kill La Kill
  • Created by: Kazuki Nakashima

Maiko is a cute anime girl with glasses that is known for deception. Some people use glasses to appear sweet, like Maiko, a No-Star student from poverty. She fakes modesty, even wearing a cast, but her sinister red eyes and genuine intentions to steal Senketsu from Ryuko reveal her deceptive nature.

16. Sheska

Sheska from Fullmetal Alchemist
Sheska is a bookworm with a photographic memory. Photo: @FMASheska
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Sheska
  • Series: Fullmetal Alchemist
  • Created by: Hiromu Arakawa

Sheska, a librarian fired for reading too much, uses her photographic memory to help the Elric brothers recover crucial research. Later, when she works under Hughes, her loyalty shines, though his death profoundly impacts her emotional journey.

17. Chisato Hasegawa

Anime girl with glasses
Chisato is a demon guardian who wears glasses. Photo:@anime.bakayoo
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Chisato Hasegawa
  • Series: The Testament of Sister New Devil
  • Created by: Tetsuto Uesu

Chisato Hasegawa is a shrewd demon guardian from the Testament of Sister New Devil. Balancing her alluring charm with exceptional powers, she fiercely defends Basara and his family, ensuring their safety against supernatural threats with unmatched dedication.

Read also

Who is Freedom Jacob Caesar? Age, worth, career and family

18. Lisa Yadōmaru

Lisa Yadōmaru of Bleach
Lisa Yadōmaru is one of the anime girls with black hair and glasses. Photo: @sheepshinartranked
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Lisa Yadōmaru
  • Series: Bleach
  • Created by: Tite Kubo

Lisa Yadōmaru is a striking anime girl with glasses and black hair. She is known for her sharp intellect and calm demeanour. As a former vice-captain in Bleach, she balances a no-nonsense attitude with a love for literature, making her unforgettable. Her black hair complements her looks perfectly.

19. Nina Einstein

Nina Einstein from Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
Nina is a bright student who loves Princess Euphemia. Photo: @nina-einstein
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Nina Einstein
  • Series: Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
  • Created by: Ichirō Ōkouchi

A bright but xenophobic student, Nina grows fond of Princess Euphemia after trauma. Her grief over Euphemia's death drives her to complete the FLEIA weapon, leading her on a path of vengeance against Zero in battle.

20. Maki Zenin

  • Full name: Maki Zenin
  • Series: Jujutsu Kaisen 0
  • Created by: Gege Akutami

Despite lacking cursed energy, Maki proves herself in Jujutsu Kaisen through her mastery of cursed tools and relentless drive. Born into the prestigious Zenin clan, her journey challenges traditions, empowering her to overcome limitations and inspire independence.

Read also

30 Most popular Disney cats: The best cat characters ranked

21. Anthy Himemiya

Anthy Himemiya from Revolutionary Girl Utena
Anthy Himemiya is among the cute anime girls with glasses. Photo: @Himemiya-Anthy
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Anthy Himemiya
  • Series: Revolutionary Girl Utena
  • Created by: Kunihiko Ikuhara

Anthy Himemiya uses her glasses to portray her as a timid Rose Bride. Though she sees better without glasses, Anthy wears them to hint at intentional deception. The cute glasses symbolise a mask for her constrained role, which she sheds when she chooses independence at the series' end.

22. Ichika Takatsuki

Ichika Takatsuki from Waiting in the Summer
Takatsuki Ichika is known for her red hair. Photo: @Takatsuki-Ichika
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Ichika Takatsuki
  • Series: Waiting in the Summer
  • Created by: Yōsuke Kuroda

Ichika is an alien anime with red hair. She heals Kaito with nanomachine cells after her spaceship crashes on Earth. Despite her unfamiliarity with Earth, she adjusts, reveals her identity to friends, and starts dating Kaito. Eventually, she leaves for her planet but returns later.

23. Suha Woo

Suha Woo from Flowering Heart
Suha Woo is known to be very intelligent. Photo:@seokwoojung
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Suha Woo
  • Series: Flowering Heart
  • Created by: Cho Juhyeon

Read also

30 most famous sculptures in the world you should know

Suha Woo is an anime girl with glasses and purple hair who is known for her reserved and intelligent demeanour. Often depicted as calm and analytical, Suha's glasses complement her studious appearance, while her hair adds to her understated elegance, making her stand out.

24.Tsubasa Hanekawa

  • Full name: Tsubasa Hanekawa
  • Series: Monogatari Series
  • Created by: Nisio Isin

Tsubasa Hanekawa, a bright yet complex figure from the Monogatari Series, hides her struggles with identity and supernatural influences. Her journey of self-acceptance is a central theme, showcasing her transformation from perfection to embracing her flaws.

25. Fuu

Fuu from Magic Knight Rayearth
Fuu is among the pretty intelligent amines with glasses. Photo: @RetroAnimeA
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Fuu Hououji
  • Series: Magic Knight Rayearth
  • Created by: Clamp

Fuu is a polite, intellectual bookworm who attended a school for gifted girls before becoming a magical knight in another realm. She is a beautiful anime with blonde hair who uses her glasses for magical assistance rather than perfect vision.

Read also

Who is Stephen Adom Kyei Duah? Everything you need to know about the evangelist

26. Miyuki Takara

Miyuki Takara from Lucky Star
Miyuki Takara is cute, gentle, and insightful. Photo: @weareluckystar
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Miyuki Takara
  • Series: Lucky Star
  • Created by: Kagami Yoshimizu

From Lucky Star, Miyuki Takara is a gentle and insightful class representative. With her patience and wisdom, she balances the quirks of her friends, becoming a source of guidance and a beloved figure in their circle.

27. Ami Mizuno

  • Full name: Ami Mizuno
  • Series: Sailor Moon
  • Created by: Naoko Takeuchi

Ami Mizuno occasionally wears reading glasses, especially in the manga and '90s anime, where their shine signals her determination. While rarely seen in the '90s anime, she uses them more for appearances in the live-action series. Sailor Mercury's transformation includes a retractable blue visor.

28. Integra Hellsing

Integra Hellsing from Hellsing
Integra is a well-built anime known for its leadership. Photo: @claudiatouma98
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Integra Hellsing
  • Series: Hellsing
  • Created by: Kouta Hirano

Integra Hellsing, the resolute leader in Hellsing, defends England from supernatural threats with her loyal team, including Alucard. Her unyielding courage and leadership make her a commanding presence against the dark forces she confronts.

Read also

Who is Gussy Lau? All you need to know about Angela Aguilar's boyfriend

29. Karin

  • Full name: Karin Uzumaki
  • Series: Stromboli
  • Created by: Masashi Kishimoto

Karin, a member of the Uzumaki clan and once Orochimaru's subordinate, possesses a unique healing ability, allowing others to recover by biting her, leaving scars as a result. Despite being nearly killed by Sasuke, she retains affection for him and later assists in the birth of his and Sakura's daughter, Sarada.

30. Homura Akemi

Homura Akemi from Puella Magi Madoka Magica
Homura Akemi is often stuck in a time loop because of his abilities. Photo: @Homura.Akemi
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Homura Akem
  • Series: Puella Magi Madoka Magica
  • Created by: Gen Urobuchi

Homura Akemi, from Puella Magi Madoka Magica, is a determined magical girl stuck in a time loop to save her friend. Her mysterious demeanour hides a fierce loyalty and willingness to make unimaginable sacrifices to protect Madoka.

31. Moeka Kiryū

  • Full name: Moeka Kiryū
  • Series: Steins; Gate
  • Created by: Chiyomaru Shikura

Moeka, a secretive SERN agent, communicates mainly via text message, pursuing a vital IBM 5100 computer. Her mission's toll on her mental state deepens her mysterious nature, tied to her fixation on an enigmatic figure called FB.

Read also

How many biological kids does Cardi B have? All you need to know

32. Koyomi Mizuhara

Koyomi Mizuhara from Azumaga Daioh
Koyomi Mizuhara is always the most sensible of her peers. Photo: @hendraibyouka
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Koyomi Mizuhara
  • Series: Azumaga Daioh
  • Created by: Kiyohiko Azuma

Koyomi Mizuhara is a charming anime girl with brown hair and glasses. Her personality blends intelligence and warmth. Koyomi, often the sensible voice among her friends, balances a mature outlook with bouts of humour.

33. Matsu

Matsu of Serikei
Matsu has impressive hacking skills. Photo: @MatsuSekireiranked
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Matsu
  • Series: Sekirei
  • Created by: Sakurako Gokurakuin

Matsu, the tech-savvy Sekirei from Sekirei, supports her team with her unmatched hacking skills. Though her flirtatiousness lightens tense moments, her loyalty and intelligence are vital assets in their battles for survival.

34. Saya Kisaragi

Saya Kisaragi from BLOOD-C
Saya Kisaragi is passionate about protecting humanity even though she is clumsy. Photo: @SayaKisaragi
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Saya Kisaragi
  • Series: BLOOD-C
  • Created by: Clamp

Saya, an athletic yet clumsy girl, battles "fur kimono" to protect humanity. Her memories, clouded by trauma, cause intense headaches, revealing her inner struggles. Despite challenges, her determination and optimism shine through her actions.

Read also

What is Nana Kwame Bediako's net worth in 2023? Properties, cars, house

35. Tashigi

Tashigi from One Piece
Tashigi is passionate about justice and swords. Photo: @Waifucons
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Tashigi
  • Series: One Piece
  • Created by: Eiichiro Oda

In One Piece, Tashigi is a dedicated Marine officer driven by her love for swords and justice. Crossing paths with Zoro, her determination to uphold her values and protect civilians earns her the respect of both allies and rivals.

Who is the anime girl with glasses and short hair

Sarada Uchiha from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the most popular anime girl with glasses and short hair.

Who is the anime girl with short blonde hair and glasses?

An anime girl with short blonde hair and glasses is Integra Hellsing from Hellsing. As the head of the Hellsing Organisation, this anime character is known for her fierce leadership, strategic mind, and unwavering courage.

Anime girls with glasses often stands out as a symbol of charm, intelligence, or mystery. Whether sweet, fierce, or quirky, these characters leave a lasting impression, making them unforgettable in anime world.

Read also

Top 15 Asakaa songs in Ghana you should listen to in 2024

Yen.com.gh shared a list of the most popular yellow cartoon characters. If you love animations, you might be familiar with these cartoon characters. They have helped set the standard for future animated characters.

These cartoon characters include iconic figures like Psyduck from the Pokemon franchise and Tweety Bird from Sylvester and Tweety. Discover more details about yellow cartoon characters.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peris Wamangu avatar

Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: