Ghanaian songstress Afua Asantewaa Washington received a surprise visit from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during her renowned Guinness World Records (GWR) singing marathon attempt.

Making waves with her quest for the longest individual singing marathon, which commenced on December 24, Afua was visibly moved by the unexpected encouragement.

Vice President Bawumia, in a supportive gesture, approached Afua during her marathon and extended a hand of encouragement.

Afua surprised by Bawumia during her GWR attempt Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum

Source: Facebook

The talented singer, expressing gratitude, responded with a heartfelt "thank you" to the vice president's motivational presence.

Afua Asantewaa's dedication to breaking the Guinness World Record for continuous singing has captured public attention, and the unexpected visit from the vice president added an extra layer of significance to her ambitious undertaking.

The unexpected encouragement from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been seen by many as a memorable and motivational moment in her pursuit of a place in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

