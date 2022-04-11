A man has shared how he found out his girlfriend was seeing other man and the effect that had on him

In a Twitter post, @Jaiyejejeomo revealed that the lady was the first woman he had been with hence being betrayed by her was not easy for him

Many social media users took the opportunity to share their personal stories after coming across the young man's post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An emotional young man has recently taken to social media to open up about how his failed relationship landed him in hospital.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Jaiyejejeomo had him revealing that after meeting his partner in bed with another man, he was brokenhearted to an extent that he had to be admitted at the hospital.

Man on a hospital bed Photo credit: Juan Silva/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He shared that it was not an easy situation for him at all.

"It's wasn't a joke. It was so painful and hard to deal with for months"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@Jaiyejejeomo added that he was in so much pain because the lady was the first woman he had been intimate with and all he knows about sex is because of her.

"You know why it hurts to bad. She broke my virginity. She taught me all I needed to know about sex.. She made me a sex addict"

Many who saw the young man's post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 18,000 likes with 1,255 quote tweets and over 5,000 retweets.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@Emphatic2000 replied:

Happened in University. Went to visit her at her off-campus hostel. I heard slap sounds which was sex. Entered the room and she was riding the guy. What surprisingly got me upset was the guy doing it without condom. He sees me jumps up and dashes for the door where I am.

@Prezain_LJ commented:

There was this guy that was always calling her, a course mate. Our relationship was a distant one. Each time she visits, I always see that guy call and she wouldn't pick the call, when I ask she will tell me it's just one nonsense guy from school. Fast forward to her birthday...

@mannykings2 wrote:

The day my roommate met my babe, he told me he has seen her in a hotel room several times with his "boss" (na working boy). I swear with my heart say no be my babe. Until I saw it with my 2 eyes, my babe dey on top dey smoke SK. I dey cry for taxi, driver think say person die

@RangerGabriel2 shared:

I join military to b able to raise a family with my 25 years old bae who was crying age isn't on her side was deployed 4 operation bae got pregnant behind me feeding d guy with my money,,, now d guy is nowhere to be found bae is begging me to raise her kid,,,chai life no balance

From @Bolaji_turner:

Reading all these stories I just looked at my girl as she’s sleeping and removed her leg from my leg and pushed her close to the wall.

Ghanaian man Narrates how his Girlfriend Ended Things with him for not Being Spiritual

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a netizen recently came out to share the reason behind his recent break up with his girlfriend.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, @q_uestions__ narrated that he got depressed because his girlfriend was acting strangely and he could not wrap his head around it.

His woman eventually told him she wants to end things with him because as far as she is concerned, he is not spiritual enough.

Source: YEN.com.gh