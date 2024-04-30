The Narcotics Control Commission has intercepted 20.5kg of concealed narcotic parcels bound for UK in Accra

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has seized 20.5kg of concealed narcotic parcels intended for smuggling out of Ghana via postal and courier centres in Accra.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of NACOC on April 30, 2024, on their Facebook page.

Source: Getty Images

Over a span of three days, the commission intercepted several concealed narcotic parcels headed to the UK.

It said while some of these narcotic slabs had been wrapped and sealed in boxes, others had been packaged in black soap pails.

According to NACOC, after it was confirmed that the substances concealed in these packages were narcotic, they were transferred to NACOC headquarters for further investigation.

NACOC says it is doing everything possible to apprehend the culprits.

It cautioned Ghanaians that the possession and transit of narcotics in Ghana is punishable by law.

It urged Ghanaians to refrain from such illegal activities.

Kenyan woman arrested at Kotoka for attempting to smuggle narcotics

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) apprehended a Kenyan national last Saturday, April 15, 2023, for attempting to smuggle a narcotic through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), with a weight of 11.04 kilograms and a street value of $309,120.

Njeri Mary, the suspect, was detained by NACOC officers after disembarking from a South African Airways flight that had flown from Nairobi to Accra en route to Johannesburg.

A statement from the commission quoted by myjoyonline.com revealed that the suspect admitted that she had a narcotic in her luggage.

The narcotic have now been taken to the Ghana Standard Authority for analysis. The narcotic was hidden in some disguised food packets.

GACL interdicts staff involved in narcotic smuggling incident

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has interdicted all staff allegedly implicated in the recent narcotic smuggling incident at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The impropriety was discovered following a news report by the Herald Newspaper of the arrest of a Dutch national, Proeger Delgey Bianca, at the Brussels Airport in Belgium with 8.5 kilogrammes of a white substance, suspected to be a narcotic.

The report suggests that on March 23, 2024, the suspect smuggled the substance through the Kotoka International Airport aboard the Moroccan national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, with support from a GACL staff member.

The Management of the Ghana Airport Company Limited issued a press release on Wednesday, April 10, stating that it has commenced an investigation into the incident and interdicted all relevant staff.

Source: YEN.com.gh