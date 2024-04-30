A help who used to work for Kuami Eugene rose to fame when she opened up about the salary she earns from the singer

The infamous help and the singer have since not seen eye to eye as they trade shades at each other online and in interviews

The help has now issued a warning to the singer, cautioning him to desist from further running down her name

Kuami Eugene's infamous house help, Mary, has opened up about her frustrations with her former boss in a recent video viewed by YEN.com.gh.

The young lady, who has now gained traction on social media, sent a strong message to Kuami Eugene in the video.

This comes after Kuami Eugene cut ties with the help after came out to talk about the salary she receives from the singer.

Mary drops diss song for Kuami Eugene

According to Mary, she is not pleased with Kuami Eugene's habit of painting her black during his interviews.

The help established that her former position had made her privy to a lot of Kuami Eugene's activities, but she is not interested in talking about them in public and believes the singer must accord her the same courtesy.

In another video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mary is believed to have released a diss song to spite the singer, who is still recovering from his motor accident.

Netizens react to Mary's message to Kuami Eugene

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Kuami Eugene's fans as they reacted to Mary's strong warning to their favourite artiste.

NANA ADWOA SERWAH AMPONSAH said:

See who’s warning Rock Star. Not your fault ✍

Isla wrote:

You are one of the reasons why rich people doesn’t give a helping hand

Gÿăľ~łŷƙ~Mįňğłé ♥ noted:

Papay3 asa,you will help someone and later regret,why can't you let kuami Eugene rest,herr Mary wogyimi kakra

Delphine added;

Aaaaah na who gave Mary to Kwami Eugene koraaaaa aaaaaaa

Kuami Eugene's househelp drops serious gospel tune

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mary had ventured into music, dropping a new tune titled Arise and Shine and adding a music video to it.

The song by the former househelp sparked interesting reactions on social media, with some folks not liking the tune while others said it was okay.

