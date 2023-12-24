Abu Kamoko, the son of Bukom Banku, earned a Technical Knockout victory in recent amateur cruiser-weight bout

Boxer Bukom Banku was seen training his son ahead of his bout with his Nigerian opponent

The bout was an undercard fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Sunday, December 23, 2023

Abu Kamoko, the son of Bukom Banku, earned a Technical Knockout over his Nigerian opponent, Jireh Yakubu, in their amateur cruiser-weight bout.

The bout occurred at the Bukom Boxing Arena on December 23, 2023.

Abu Kamoko aka Ambitions Tilapia. Source: YouTube/GhanaWeb

Source: Youtube

It was the undercard of the Freezy Macbones-Seydou Konate bout.

During the bout, a mighty right hand from Tilapia connected, prompting the referee to intervene.

The bout was allowed to continue after Yakubu had been assessed but the onslaught from the Ghanaian continued with an ecstatic home crowd behind him.

The Bukom fans roared in joy with every punch Tilapia landed, leaving the Nigerian contender under immense pressure.

Despite the referee's attempts to continue the bout, Yakubu's coach eventually threw in the towel.

Ghanaian professional boxer Bukom Banku was notably seen training his son, also known as Ambitious Tilapia, ahead of the bout.

The bout was watched by prominent personalities like John Mahama, Asamoah Gyan John Dumelo, Azumah Nelson, Zenator Rawlings etc.

Alan Kyeremanten knocks out Bukom Banku in bout

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's former trade minister and independent candidate for the newly formed Movement For Change political party, Alan Kyeremanten, decided to face off with boxer Bukom Banku in a playful bout during a media engagement event.

The boxer fell to the ground after they playfully served each other a few light punches.

The hilarious video, which popped up on social media, triggered many Ghanaians to troll the politician, while others laughed at his boxing attempt.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh