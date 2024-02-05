A Ghanaian herbalist has caused a stir after expressing readiness to help Moesha Boduong regain full fitness

In a post, he admonished relatives of the actress to stop the GoFundMe and reach out to him

Many people who reacted to the post wondered if the herbalist had the capacity to help Moesha Buduong

A Ghanaian medical herbalist who operates a herbal clinic has taken to social media to express readiness to help Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong overcome her illness.

The man identified as @NY_amankwaa on X, while reacting to the news that a GoFundMe had been set up for the actress, said the amount of $570, equivalent to GH¢7000, which had been raised on the online fundraising platform prior to his post, was enough to start treatment for Moesha at his clinic.

Herbal Doctor readies to treat Moesha Budoung Photo credit: @NY_amankwaa/X @moeshabodoung/Instagram

He expressed confidence that he would be able to get Moesha on her feet and urged relatives of the actress to reach out.

"The $570 is enough to start treatment at my clinic to get her to her feet in no time. You can stop the GoFundMe. Get me to her relatives and Just call me. Check my bio," his post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post by the herbalist had raked in over 200,000 views and 41 comments.

Ghanaians react to disclosure by the herbalist

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post expressed diverse opinions regarding the comment made by the herbalist about Moesha Boduong's illness.

@Kwabena_Waakye wrote:

after helping her she will tell you you are broke

@corbinice added:

Wow 5000 plus for starting treatment wow

@evils_only indicated:

Even 3 or 5 of her dresses or bags can afford to take care of her at the hospital so they should sell them out fast before she dies

@JoystickGoddey indicated:

Why do people think this guy is not serious, I mean with this confidence, I’d give him a try

@BraEscalade added

Aww thank you for coming to the aid of every Ghanaian youth.

Becca supports Moesha Buduong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rebecca Acheampong, known in the entertainment industry as Becca, donated $2000 to Moesha's fundraiser.

The gesture now takes the total amount raised to $5,023 as of midday, February 2, 2024.

Other celebrities have also created awareness about Moesha's condition and sensitized her detractors, who have boycotted the fundraiser because of the socialite's slay queen past.

Source: YEN.com.gh