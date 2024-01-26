Reports indicate that actress Moesha Boduong is battling for her life after she fell while partying at an event

The unconfirmed reports claim the movie personality is brain dead, which has left her in a state of coma

Fans and online users have since been sharing heartfelt remarks, with some praying for the recovery of Moesha Boduong

Ghanaians on social media have commiserated with Moesha Boduong following reports that the actress is brain-dead as she battles a coma for her life.

Per the NHS, brain death, also known as brain stem death, is when a person on an artificial life support machine no longer has any brain functions.

The actress has been in the trends on Friday, January 26, with many calling for prayers for her.

Moesha Boduong's family or management has yet to release a statement about her current state.

Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 posted:

Ghana, pray for Moesha.

@gyaigyimii asked:

What's happening with Moesha?

@NeneOcanseyII replied:

She dey comma.

@starboyorlando_ posted:

Chale, join me and let's all pray for Moesha. Don't tell me I'm finished, please.

@Maamayawe posted:

This cannot be true. Eii. May God help help.

@SammyNaton reacted:

She needs everyone's prayers. The year is too early for this. Oh.

@Maximen posted:

We for pray give Moesha. I hear say the girl enter coma. God help her.

