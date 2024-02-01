Moesha Boduong's condition as she battles a life-threatening stroke has put Ghanaian netizens in a state of shock

A public appeal for funds which was launched to aid the socialite's recovery has been strongly criticised by some netizens

Musician, Efya has stepped in to ward off the detractors and advised them to treat Moesha with empathy

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong renowned for her voluptuous figure and flashy lifestyle has suffered a stroke.

The socialite's family confirmed the reports and appealed to the public to help fund her recovery.

While some fans have empathised with Moesha's situation, a GoFundMe campaign shared by musician, Efya on Twitter has been heavily criticised by scores of netizens.

Efya steps in for Moesha as she battles stroke Photo source: X/Efyanokturnal, Instagram/MoeshaBoDuong

Efya clashes with Moesha's detractors

According to Moesha's detractors, the socialite's public statements and slay queen lifestyle tenets have made it difficult for them to empathise with and patronise her campaign.

"I'm no math expert but I've seen at least 10 "Big Rich Celebrities" advocating for Moesha's GoFundMe to raise $10,000. Why can't the "rich big successful friends" privately & quietly pool $1,000 each and sort their friend out with some dignity...instead of asking the general public?," TV presenter and rapper C-Real argued in a post.

Another set of fans cited Moesha's vow never to date broke boys and a video in which she talked about her wealth as grounds for their decision not to donate towards her battle with stroke.

Efya stepped in to implore Moesha's detractors saying "Just because someone is asking for financial assistance doesn't mean they don't deserve our empathy."

Netizens react to Efya's charge to Moesha's detractors

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Efya's plea.

@DeRealRichie1 said:

Tell her that I said when she makes it out of this she should be mindful of what she says

@rcklss_101 wrote:

Its because of her bad influence. She led so many women astray by publicly promoting sex work and immorality that's why people are taking this stance. People crowdfund on here everyday, do they get the same response?

@xMediaByte commented:

The empathy diɛɛ we will give her but It’s the financial aspect people are concerned about. For someone who prides herself for renting a house worth $1000s per month ‍♂️‍♂️

@alonechild13 noted:

Efia receipt Dey oo. That’s why people shouldn’t oppress other people online because you might have it all today but no one knows how tomorrow will be. It’s a lesson to all of you

@RayAnkrah2 added:

Ah wait oo, where en mansions den en Range Rovers noh dey??? The money bi just 10k p3, make she go sell some err

