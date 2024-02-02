The unfortunate news of Moesha Boduong's stroke unsettled many of her celebrity friends

So far, many of them have joined hands in raising awareness about Moesha's condition and donating towards her recovery

A hefty donation made by one Rebecca Acheampong has got many fans talking

On January 31, 2024, a close relative of Moesha Boduong confirmed reports that the Ghanaian actress and socialite had suffered a stroke.

The brother, known as Ebito unveiled a GoFundMe campaign created for Moesha to raise $10 thousand towards her speedy recovery.

On February 1, 2024, the fundraiser recorded a hefty donation from one Rebecca Acheampong who many believe to have been made by Ghanaian musician, Becca.

Rebecca Acheampong supports Moesha Boduong Photo source: Instagram/Becca_Africa, Instagram/MoeshaBoduong

Source: Instagram

Rebecca Acheampong supports Moesha with $2k

Rebecca Acheampong generously donated $2000 to Moesha's fundraiser bringing the amount raised to $5,023 as of midday, February 2, 2024.

The gesture perceived to have come from Becca impressed scores of fans who have taken to social media to commend her.

Moesha Boduong's fundraiser has been patronised widely by many Ghanaian superstars including Fella Makafui and Akuapem Poloo.

Apart from donating, artistes like Efya have also leveraged her platform to raise awareness about Moesha's condition and sensitized her detractors, who have boycotted the fundraiser because of the socialite's slay queen past.

Netizens react to Becca's hefty donation to Moesha

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Becca's gesture towards Moesha's recovery from a stroke.

Stefan A Qlutz said:

Funny face needs some wai, he is not sick yet... He seriously needs donation too

Shadrack Amonoo Crabe wrote:

The highest so far on the donation.. she Really force waaaa

Babs noted:

But if she flaunt it kora mpo'aa ibi her hard earn money so what? Secondly that is a public appeal they are embarking it will encourage others to support if they can. Anyways have u donated yet my guy?

Bea Sakyi added:

Someone who didn’t donate a cent is also asking why she’s advertising it? Ghana de3 oo daabi

Afia Schwarzenegger shades embattled Moesha

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Afia Schwarzenegger's reaction to the news of Moesha's life-threatening stroke.

The media personality recounted an experience where she handled Moesha's medical expenses. Afia added that Moesha's family have hesitated to reach out to her to support her through the current condition because they were ungrateful the previous time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh