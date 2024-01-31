Moesha Boduong's brother, Ebito Boduong, has confirmed recent reports that the actress is battling for her life

According to Ebito, Moesha has suffered a stroke, which has immensely affected her mobility and speech

The brother has set up a GoFundMe account with the aim of raising $10,000 to support her treatment

Recent reports that Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong may be suffering a health crisis have been confirmed by her younger brother, Ebito Boduong.

A few days ago, Ghanaian social media became awash with reports that Moesha was battling for her her life after falling into a coma.

According to the reports which took Moesha to the top of the trends on X, Moesha had fallen and hit her her head, leaving her brain dead with a stroke, affecting the right half of her body, and her brain is reportedly non-functional, with her survival dependent on life support.

Moesha Boduong's brother has confirmed she has stroke Photo source: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Moesha's brother confirms she has stroke as he sets up GoFundMe

The reports were difficult to confirm at the time but Moesha's brother has finally indicated that his sister is in a critical condition.

Ebito Boduong revealed this as part of a description to set a GoFundMe account to solicit funds for his sister's treatment.

"Hi I'm Ebito , my sister Moesha Bodoung sister recently experienced a life-altering stroke, and her journey to recovery has just begun. The impact of stroke on her life has been immense, affecting her mobility, speech, and overall quality of life. But we believe in the power of God ,love, support, and community to bring about positive change," parts of the description read.

The fundraising account set up on January 23 has so far raised $340 out the target of $10,000.

Moesha Boduong's brother has set up a GoFundMe account for her treatment Photo source: GoFundMe/Ebito Boduong

Source: UGC

Source: YEN.com.gh