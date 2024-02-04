A Ghanaian lady shared a video of the pack of rice, stew and egg she bought for 600 Naira which is GH¢6, from a food vendor in Nigeria

She lamented about the high cost of living in Ghana while showing off the food she bought in the video

Many Ghanaians in the comments highlighted the quality of the rice used

A Ghanaian lady took to her official TikTok to compare the cost of living in Ghana and Nigeria after buying a pack of food.

Ghanaian lady compares cost of living in Nigeria and Ghana

In the video, the lady known as Antoa Afia revealed that she bought the pack of rice and stew with a boiled egg for 600 Naira which is GH¢6.

Converting the price from Naira to cedis made her realise that living in Ghana is very expensive as she lashed out at Ghanaian food vendors for inflating their prices.

Below is a video showing the pack of food a Ghanaian lady bought for GH¢6 in Nigeria.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of a lady comparing the cost of living in Nigeria and Ghana

Many people in the comment section spoke about the quality of the rice used which they claimed had an influence on the price of the good.

abdulsamed468 said:

The rice looks like maize

gracy4180 said:

Things are more expensive in Ghana. Anyways school feeding aduane sei de3 s3 eb3y3 fo.

Sympathyoheneba said:

3mo a ani basaaa sei sorry for my words .

Dearest me said:

Aah how can you compare tugyimi to perfume rice

Sir Lord said:

Cost of living in nigeria is very cheap compared to Ghana because of the low currency over there

TheLady Sark said:

Now Ghana's currency is becoming weak. I remember in 2020 and 2021, 1 cedis was equivalent to 600 naira.

