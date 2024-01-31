Traditional Ghanaian Brooms Selling For Over GH¢200 On Amazon Sparks Debate On Social Media
- The cost of local Ghanaian brooms selling on Amazon has generated conversations on social media
- The brooms cost $18 which is GH¢222.39 with the current exchange rate on Google
- Many people opined that the brooms cost way less in Ghana while others were surprised at the price
The cost of traditional Ghanaian brooms being sold in dollars on Amazon has caused a stir on social media as many people talk about the price tag.
The price of brooms sold online caused a stir
A screenshot of the prices of the traditional Ghanaian brooms was shared on the Instagram page of Accra-based media house, GHOne TV.
The price tag of the brooms that sparked a debate online was $18 which is GH¢222.39 with the current exchange rate on Google.
Below are pictures showing the price tags of traditional Ghanaian brooms being sold on Amazon.
Ghanaians reacted to the cost of the broom on Amazon
Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the post could not believe the cost of the broom since it costs way less in the country.
Below are some of the thoughts from Ghanaians:
baronjnr said:
You’re now selling brooms on Amazon?
evrepixel said:
Eeii hmm, I wonder why you guys don't understand this post. It's just trying to show us how ridiculous a common broom costs on Amazon when it's a penny here
1aj_loco said:
Prayɛ mpo nie... Ɛniɛ fufuo wɔma nsoɛ
mimies.trendz said:
It’s the 32 inches for me
darlyn_naa said:
Blɔ two million, two hundred and two chopable Ghana cedis
jozziebae said:
How can I become a supplier?
westside_66_6 said:
Pray3 2Million
"I still get my daily bread from this": 76-year-old GH broom maker inspires youth
YEN.com.gh reported that a video of an elderly man opening up on his work as a broom maker left many feeling inspired.
The 76-year-old revealed he had been doing the business for over 6 years and has no regrets about the job.
Netizens who saw the video have commended the elderly man for working hard even at this age.
