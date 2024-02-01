A video of a University of Ghana graduate opening up on his grass-to-grace story has gone viral

Sylvester Bekyellu, despite his work as an okada rider, bagged first-class honours at the University of Ghana

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated him on his success

A young Ghanaian man who works as a motorcycle rider has become a source of motivation to many after he graduated from the University of Ghana.

Sylvester Bekyellu, who was part of the University of Ghana's graduating class of 2023 bagged first-class honours.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @tv3gh_official, Sylvester, in an interview, said his arrival to Accra from Nandom in the Upper West in search of greener pastures came with challenges as he was initially homeless.

With time, he opted to be a motorcycle cycle rider, also known as Okada and took the advice of a police officer to further his education.

Despite combining Okada's business with school, he persevered in his quest for academic excellence.

Now as a degree holder, Sylvester, who is a father and husband, wants to become a lawyer in the future.

The video, which highlights the essence of determination, had raked in over 1500 likes and 19 comments when writing the report.

Ghanaians commend Sylvester Bekyellu

Social media, who thronged the video's comment section, praised the man for completing the University of Ghana.

Honeybel indicated:

Congratulations dear l tap into your blessing

Rejoice14 indicated:

God pls I need divine direction, wisdom and understanding at this moment so help me Lord

akosuaparker6 stated:

am just crying wat God can not do does nt exist

Eight wrote:

it's the country that doesn't support nka Ghana is a good country

Sobolo seller bags first class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an intelligent young lady who sold Roselle juice also bagged first class at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Jivana Nyarkoh Danquah was part of the class of 2022 that graduated during the 56th congregation of the university.

Taking to X, Jivana said she hardly thought of completing the university, not even talk of bagging first class in a Bachelor of Arts (Geography and Rural Development).

