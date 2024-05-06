Two Ghanaian boys from the Northeast Region have left many inspired after a video of them building a house hit online

In a video, the boys, Abdul Shafiw, 11, and his little brother, Mohammed Sadat, 9, were seen laying blocks to the admiration of many

YEN.com.gh spoke to their cousin, Zeliha Tiyumba Alhassan, to find out more about them

Two Ghanaian boys have set their paths in building and construction early, leaving many in awe of their mastery of the craft.

The two boys Abdul Shafiw Amin, 11, and his little brother, Mohammed Sadat Amin, 9 were captured in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh adroitly laying blocks, with precision, for an ongoing building project.

The two boys and the auntie, Zeliha Alhassan (far right) Photo credit: Khama Tiyumba

Source: TikTok

Abdul Shafiw and Mohammed Amin, heeded advice from their cousin, Zeliha Tiyumba Alhassan, a professional welding technician, to follow their father, a mason, to learn a craft.

The two boys learnt the masonry work for two years, and have now built about ten houses within and around Kubore in the Northeast region under the direct supervision of their father, Mr Amin.

"They're my cousins. I challenged them to learn an employable skill, so they started by learning how to cook and later they told me they wanted to be engineers. The elder brother said he wanted to be an architectural engineer and the younger one told me he wanted to be a civil engineer," she told YEN.com.gh in an interview.

When asked what the response would be if people raised child labour issues against her family for allowing 11 and 9-year-olds to be engaged in jobs meant for older folks, Miss Zeliha Tiyumba said her cousins were not forced into the work.

"That's not child labour they're doing it willingly, and they're not forced more, so they're building their career. At age 18, they have to start earning money. That's the father's work, so he uses the money they earn to buy their basic needs and pay their school fees, so the money is not given to them directly," she explained.

Abdul Shafiw Amin, who wants to become an architectural engineer in future, is in primary 6, while his little brother, Mohammed Sadat Amin, who also aspires to be a civil engineer, is in primary 2, both at the Step Forward Academy in Kubugu in the Northeast region.

Ghanaians react to the video

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video shared on Facebook by Zeliha Tiyumba Alhassan reached out by sharing their views.

Asumah Ibn Sulayman said:

"This is truly inspiring! It's wonderful to see parents supporting and nurturing their children's interests, and it's great that you're giving them the tools they need to succeed. I'm sure your little engineers will make a positive impact on the world. #YoungInnovators #BuildingTheFuture."

Moh'd Usman Medugu Duhu also said"

"That is great one."

Ghanaian woman mixes mortar to help husband complete house, netizens react

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of an elderly woman doing masonry work to help her husband complete their new house has left many in awe.

The woman said she decided to help her husband after his mason failed to show up.

Many netizens who chanced on her video praised her for her thoughtfulness.

Source: YEN.com.gh