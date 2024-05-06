Ghana's 4x100m relay team has booked its place in the upcoming Olympics in Paris

This comes after the team came first with a winning time of 38.29 seconds to secure their place in the upcoming tournament

Team Ghana shared its thoughts after they ran their season's best to make up for the miss during the 13th African Games

Ghana's 4x100m relay quartet, comprising Ibrahim Fuseini, Issac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah, have secured a place at the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

Team Ghana punched a ticket to the Olympic Games after edging past Nigeria and other countries to win their race with a season's best of 38.29 seconds.

Reports indicate that Fuseini ran a time of 10.69, Botsio - 9.13, Azamati - 9.35, while Joseph Paul Amoah finished with 9.12 seconds to give Ghana the nod.

Ghana's relay team speaks after glorious Olympic berth

Speaking to Joy Sports after the race, the team led by its last-lap finisher, Joseph Paul Asamoah, said,

'We are happy to get the win. Whatever happened yesterday, we’ve put it behind us to come out and execute the race.'

The team referenced their disappointing stint at the just-ended All-African Games in Accra, placing second to Nigeria, as they talked about their amazing performance at the World Relays in the Bahamas.

Before the game, a Ghanaian journalist, Listowel Mensah, had caused a stir with his comments about Azamati's value to the team, saying, "I speak for every serious Ghanaian when I say we thank Benjamin Azamati for his services, but it’s time to go"

After proving his worth on the tracks, the athlete reacted to the tweet with a video that has got many of his fans talking.

Ghanaians in disbelief as Azamati comes fifth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamain Azamati had shocked many Ghanaians with his performance at the 13th African Games held in Accra.

The Ghanaian Olympian came fifth, shocking scores of fans considering his explosive start, finishing first in heat five of the men's 100m race.

