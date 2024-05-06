Rapper Medikal is the newest Ghanaian artiste to gill the O2 Arena's Indigo venue in London

He joins a considerable list of artistes, including Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, who have achieved that milestone

Some fans have begun advocating for some musicians to step into the big league, setting eyes on the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena

As far as music industry success is concerned, filling performance venues will always be a big deal.

Four Ghanaians have filled the O2 Indigo so far since Sarkodie set the pace in 2016. They include Kidi and Kuami Eugene, who jointly shared the glory in 2022, and Medikal, who recently hit the enviable milestone.

Only Shatta Wale has sold out the 2800-capacity twice (2016 and 2018), and some Ghanaians believe he is in pole position to raise the bar for Ghana.

Shatta Wale and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo Photo source: Instagram/ShattaWale, Instagram/gregdomphotography_official

Shatta Wale to fill the O2 Arena

After Medikal's successful stint at the O2 Indigo on May 5, entertainment shows discussed the potential of an artiste movie past the 2800 capacity to tackle the main O2 Arena, which takes an audience of 20000.

Ghanaian entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, speaking on Onua FM, backed Shatta Wale for the ambitious challenge.

Shatta Wale has been in the business for 20+ years. He's still arguably one of the biggest or the biggest, depending on where you are and or what you're seeing. He is extremely popular in all divides. And we've seen the enthusiasm and alacrity fans attend Shatta Wale in the UK.

While Shatta Wale has an expansive catalogue of seasoned hit songs and significant fan love, Arnold argues it will take more than that to fill the O2 arena.

Based on his pedigree, Arnold advised Shatta Wale and his team of promoters to consider a partnership with Live Nation, the powerhouse behind top events, including Afro Nation, should he decide to fill the O2 Arena.

Shatta Wale fires MzGee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had fired media personality MzGee for focusing on the relationship issues of rapper Medikal rather than his sold-out O2 concert in an interview.

Shatta Wale rained insults on MzGee and blasted her for being unprofessional in her interview, describing the host and entire media entity with unprintable words.

Source: YEN.com.gh