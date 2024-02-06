ECG Managing Director Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama revealed that he avoids public events due to discomfort caused by people's reactions to power outages

He noted attendees who know his position often blame ECG for outages without checking their meters for insufficient credit

Despite efforts to improve services and introduce innovative solutions, Mahama said there is a need for accurate information dissemination

Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), revealed he avoids public events like weddings and funerals due to discomfort caused by people's reactions when power outages occur.

He expressed that attendees often glance at him when the lights go off, attributing such instances to ECG, even though the cause might be insufficient meter credit.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, the ECG boss emphasized the need for consumers to check their meters before blaming ECG for outages.

"I was telling my father that I no longer go to church, weddings or any public event. I don't go out because when the power goes off then everybody begins to look at me. Sometimes, the power outage is not from ECG but rather from the person's finished credit. They blame ECG before realising that it is actually their finished prepaid credit."

ECG MD discloses former President Mahama pays his bills

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of ECG revealed that former President John Mahama consistently pays his electricity bills himself, unlike other former presidents who have their bills covered by the state.

However, the current Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, was unhappy with this arrangement and demanded that the right thing be done.

At the time, the ECG boss said they were putting plans in place to rectify the situation and have the state cover the former president's electricity bills.

