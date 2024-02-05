Ghanaian music duo DopeNation have shared their experience of meeting their father for the first time when they were aged 14

The two singers, in an interview with Delay, recounted how they met him after their mother moved to live in Takoradi

The video of the duo has sparked massive reactions online

Ghanaian music duo Michael Boafo and Tony Boafo, widely known as DopeNation, have opened up about how they met their biological father for the first time.

According to the twin brothers, they lived without their father but never asked about him because they had each other.

DopeNation recounts their childhood

In an interview with popular media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known as Delay on her show, The Delay Show, the duo recounted how they met their father for the first time. They said their mother had to move to Takoradi for a job with Unilever Ghana, and that was when they accidentally met their father but couldn't recognise him because they hadn't seen him all their life.

The Zanku singers said they have now developed a relationship with their dad because they have other siblings from their dad's side.

They also spoke about how they started making music beats for other artistes, particularly their mentor, E.L., Ebony, Shatta Wale, and others. The songs became hit songs in the country.

Watch the full interview below.

Ghanaians react to the video

