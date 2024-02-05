Global site navigation

DopeNation: Music Duo Say They Met Their Father At Age 14, Ghanaians React: "So emotional"
by  Kenneth Ashong
  • Ghanaian music duo DopeNation have shared their experience of meeting their father for the first time when they were aged 14
  • The two singers, in an interview with Delay, recounted how they met him after their mother moved to live in Takoradi
  • The video of the duo has sparked massive reactions online

Ghanaian music duo Michael Boafo and Tony Boafo, widely known as DopeNation, have opened up about how they met their biological father for the first time.

According to the twin brothers, they lived without their father but never asked about him because they had each other.

DopeNation opens up about their upbringing. Photo: @ghdopenation
DopeNation recounts their childhood

In an interview with popular media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known as Delay on her show, The Delay Show, the duo recounted how they met their father for the first time. They said their mother had to move to Takoradi for a job with Unilever Ghana, and that was when they accidentally met their father but couldn't recognise him because they hadn't seen him all their life.

The Zanku singers said they have now developed a relationship with their dad because they have other siblings from their dad's side.

They also spoke about how they started making music beats for other artistes, particularly their mentor, E.L., Ebony, Shatta Wale, and others. The songs became hit songs in the country.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

ouzle said:

Very true,the word LOVE ❤️ that we needs to enjoy now people want you to endure so much to proof that you love them,me anything for better for better am in if not am here watching people enduring for partner, happy family

abenaasabea88 said:

Obaa Afia wig no y3 10/10

rex_boat said:

They said a whole lot but nothing really came out. Why are people this grey when it comes to their dating statuses? Just be straightforward for Pete’s sake

Shatta Wale: Dancehall Star Says He Learnt Music Production From DopeNation

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale said he learnt music production from DopeNation.

During a discussion on X, the duo received significant approval from fellow musician Shatta Wale, who hailed their contributions to the industry and his career.

