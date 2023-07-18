A young man is appealing to the ECG to do everything possible to ensure that he gets a prepaid meter he paid for

A Ghanaian man has expressed displeasure with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over the distribution of prepaid meters to persons in desperate need.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of @tv3_ghana, the young unidentified man phoned into TV3's New Day programme where he lamented that he is yet to get a prepaid meter despite paying GH¢1,700 for it.

Quizzed on whether he knew the meters were supposed to be given for free, he replied saying he only got to know after paying for it.

He revealed that the GH¢1700 was quoted by officials of the ECG as the amount he must pay when he went to their office to make inquiries.

"Whoever is in charge of the investigations should do it quickly because we are really suffering," he told Berla Mundi.

Netizens react to the complaint by the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video also shared their views on the concerns raised by the young man.

@Snr_Ekow stated:

My brother paid GH¢3500 just to get a temporary meter.… We live in Takoradi. This happened at the Takoradi ECG office en route to harbour road.

@Laser4real indicated:

It's all over the place so please stop putting out questions like it's not. Even if you're not asked to pay, they'll tell you meters are out of stock and right in your face, someone will pay and will receive it.

@Abdul_Somed2 commented:

Hmmm... the last time I asked for the meter in the Northern Region, they said unless I pay GH¢2,500. Until now I never knew the meter is given for free. I was still gathering money to go and pay for it. Thank you for this revelation.

