A video of how two Chinese boys reacted when they saw a Ghanaian man walking the streets has left many in awe

The duo were delighted to see a black person and interacted with him to find out more about his background

Many people who saw the video did not hide their joy over the way the boys reacted to seeing a black person

A Ghanaian man currently resident in China has opened up on how some Chinese react when they see a black man for the first time.

In providing proof, he shared a TikTok video of himself taking a stroll when suddenly two Chinese boys stopped him.

The boys, who initially acted shy, gathered the courage to ask him about his nationality.

Without hesitation, the young man responded, saying he was from Ghana, but the boys had mistaken it for Canada.

After a few questions, one of the boys praised the Ghanaian man by labelling him as handsome.

Wearing a bright smile, the Ghanaian man did not take offence at what transpired but simply remarked, "This is the everyday life of foreigners in China".

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video were left in awe over the way the Chinese boys reacted.

clareshasha wrote:

china is a welcoming country in the whole Asia

Teslaontiktok indicated:

The guy came to speak his last English “ where are you from so cute.

Stacey reacted:

This interaction was so cute the way they ran

Sublime B indicated:

I experienced this. Ran into a group of school children and their teacher who stood around me clapping

Chief stated:

ain't ever a seen a black brudda rockin that hairstyle thought it was only in games

Ann wrote:

I think i will be treated like the queen of England because me i am dark paa with white teeth

Lady grabs attention on Thailand street

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a gorgeous black lady became the centre of attraction and attention in Thailand when she visited a casual public site to drink with her friend.

Natives of the country, who are all Caucasians, could not stop admiring and smiling at the beautiful lady who was glowing in her Black skin.

Several of them took turns to get a photograph with the lady who joked she would charge each person $100 for a photo.

