Daniel Elorm Oben-Torkornoo, the CEO of Gasor Electric Tech Limited, shared insightful business ideas for prospective entrepreneurs in Ghana.

The China-based Ghanaian delineated between passive and active income streams, emphasising the viability of several ventures in the country.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Daniel also mentioned the potential for lucrative returns and the profitability of investing in oxygen production for health facilities.

With an initial investment ranging from $20,000 to $30,000, he indicated a swift return on investment within six months.

Oxygen production, he explained, leverages readily available air as its raw material, making it a financially feasible venture. Similarly, nitrogen production offers a comparable opportunity, requiring minimal labour with just two employees.

Furthermore, Daniel advocated for adopting electric vehicles, particularly electric cars and e-bikes, for commercial purposes.

Citing the burgeoning popularity of e-bikes, especially in the delivery business, he proposed a "work-and-pay" model where individuals could purchase e-bikes for GH¢12,000, recouping their investment within 34 weeks.

He emphasised the economic advantages of electric vehicles over traditional fuel-powered counterparts, signalling a shift towards sustainable transportation solutions in Ghana.

In addition to these capital-intensive ventures, Oben-Torkornoo outlined various financially manageable business ideas suitable for aspiring entrepreneurs.

