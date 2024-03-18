A Ghanaian lady is contemplating trimming her hair because braiding has become expensive

She said she cannot afford to pay GH¢200 for braids when a haircut will cost her just GH¢20

Ghanaians who reacted to her post shared similar sentiments, with many lamenting over the high cost of hair maintenance

A Ghanaian lady has lamented over the high cost of maintaining her hair, threatening to seek an alternative.

In a video, the lady who bears the username @Ama Gifty on TikTok, vowed to trim her hair since that is a more affordable option than going in for braids which will cost her over GH¢200.

Lady laments high cost of braids (Source: @Ama Gifty, TikTok)

Source: TikTok

"I'll definitely go and trim my hair and pay GH¢20. I don't have over GH¢200 for braids," she said in the video.

The video has so far reached over 49,000 people with over 49,800 likes and 612 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to video of lady complaining of high cost of hair maintenance

The video has since generated conversation on TikTok over the cost of hair maintenance in Ghana, with some ladies expressing similar experiences under the post.

@Beatrice Ama Ohenewaa wrote:

"I used 230 cedis last month and 250 this month girlll I was like I want to barber my hair cos..."

@Afya_Adepa wrote:

"Not me with my messy hair thinking whether I should go to the barbering shop or go to the salon"

@Berni wrote:

"My first day braiding my hair 300 I was even shocked"

@Abena Phoney wrote:

"Like this thing is serious la. You’ve not eaten kraa na you have to braid your hair. My English sef is not coming tsw"

@Rich Auntie wrote:

"We are in this together"

Others also asked her to seek other alternatives like locking her hair, among others.

@Rasta Girl wrote:

"Do dreadlocks"

@Priscilla Amoko wrote:

"Because of that Ihv even lock my hair. Now am raster gal."

@Empress wrote:

@Frankamirakle wrote:

Source: YEN.com.gh