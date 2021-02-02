- After starting off her career by begging to be employed as a receptionist, an amazing Ghanaian lady named Abena Asomaning Antwi has risen to success

- With relentless effort and a solid plan, the young lady became a newscaster & now a Health Economist with PhD from the University of Lille 1, France

- Abena says it is stupid for any man who has power, or is a boss, to mistreat people below them

Abena Asomaning Antwi, a Health Economist and Human Rights Advocate has revealed how she once begged to be offered the job of a receptionist with very little remuneration.

The narration was seen by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn account of the lady who now holds a PhD in Health Economics from the University of Lille 1, France

"I started my career as a receptionist. At the time I begged to be employed without remuneration, my employer at the time had no need for my services. She already had a warm, capable and beautiful receptionist. I persisted. I wouldn't take no for an answer" she recalls.

Abena Asomaning Antwi: From receptionist to boss lady with PhD Credit: LinkedIn, Abena Asomaning Antwi

With her persistence, Abena was accepted and put on an insignificant stipend which interestinmade her happy because she had a plan to rise to the top.

In no time, Abena became a newscaster and then got herself two radio shows while studying for a degree before bagging her doctor of philosophy.

Drawing reference from her personal experiences, the young and beautiful doctor advised and inspired the general public with these words:

The changing scenes of life should tell you that nothing in this life is permanent but the word of God. Stupid, therefore, is the man who has power today or one who is a boss and mistreats/disrespects people, not in the same rank.

