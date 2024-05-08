A member of the Electoral Commission has prayed over the technical challenge hampering the limited voter registration

Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng led some people in prayer during a visit to the Ayawaso West district office

The commission aims to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country

A member of the Electoral Commission, Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng, took time to call on God as the commission dealt with technical challenges at the start of limited voter registration.

During a visit to the Ayawaso West district office on May 8, 2024, Boateng took time to lead some observers in a time of prayer.

Her plea was for the proper functioning and connectivity of the Electoral Commission’s system for registration.

“We pray for the machines that we are using here, we pray for connectivity, we pray that they will work. We pray that they will work throughout the day so that everybody will have the opportunity to register,” she said.

A video of her prayer has sparked mixed reactions as the commission comes under increased scrutiny in an election year.

Commission targets 623,000 new voters

The Electoral Commission hopes to register approximately 623,000 first-time voters across the country.

Chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa, said the officers have rented generators to account for power cuts.

She also revealed that her offices have an “offline” mode for voters to be registered manually if the generators fail. The 21-day exercise will end on May 27, 2024.

After the continuous voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, the commission intends to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

There will also be a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards starting May 30, 2024.

The commission intends to announce the results of the 2024 presidential elections within 72 hours.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024.

NDC and NPP supporters clash

