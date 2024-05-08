The Omanhemaa of Manso Nkwanta has got tongues wagging after a video of her went viral

This comes as she and some young mothers in the Ashanti Region attended the dinner party as part of Otumfuo's Silver Jubilee celebration

Many people who reacted to the posts shared fond memories of her time as a musician

Former Ghanaian rapper Lousika, now the Omanhemaa of Manso Nkwanta in the Amansie District under the stool name Nana Akua Nyarko Aboraa Sika, is trending on social media for all the right reasons.

This comes after recent videos and photos of her at the dinner party, which was part of organized activities to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's twenty-five years as Asantehene, surfaced online.

Mansonkwanta celebrates Otumfuo Photo credit: @live_events_with_paakojo @evafrimpong0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nana Akua Nyarko Aboraa Sika succeeded who her grandmother, the late Omanhemaa of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Nyarko Aboraa II, in 2023, was at her beautiful best as she wore a stunning black dress to the event.

In a Facebook post, the Asante Nation celebrated Nana Akua Nyarko Aboraa Sika and two other queen mothers for attendig Otumfuo's dinner party at the Jubilee Hall.

"Beyond Tradition, our Ahemaa can dress for the occasion. Manso Nkwantahemaa, Yamfohemaa and Tepahemaa looked glamorous at the Asantehene 74th Birthday Dinner last night. Different shades of Beauty Queens! ," Piawwwwww!!!", the post read.

At the time of writing the post celebrating the Mansonkwanta hemaa and two other queen mothers, it had raked in over 1500 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the post.

Many people who reacted to the post shared varied opinions, with some commending her over her role as a queen mother.

Others also took a trip down memory lane, recounting how good she was as a rapper.

kaakyirequesieben reacted:

she was a musician..she had a song with shatta ...Louiska

Ohene Afrane commented:

As someone loves rap music (Cue family for life) and tradition, I'm thorn. I don't know whether to be happy or sad that Lousika stopped rap to be a queen.

Nana Boakye indicated:

Lousika is the Manso Nkwantahemaa... Her lyrical dexterity is unmatched, piaaawwww Nana wo nkwa so

Daakye Mponuahene stated:

Please I learnt the queen mother in the middle is called Lousika, Manso Nkwantahemaa?

Otumfuo takes to the dancefloor with wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II turned 74 with dinner was held in his honour to mark his birthday.

In a video circulating online, the Asantehene and Lady Julia Osei Tutu took over the dancefloor.

They danced majestically while legendary Ghanaian high-life musician Amakye Dede performed for the royal couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh