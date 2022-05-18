20 stylish feed in braids hairstyles that are trendy right now

Feed-in braids are hairstyles that use hair extensions, which are stylishly joined to the natural hair to increase the length and density, strand by strand. Hair extensions have various sizes and colours, depending on which one you want.

Feed-in braids hairstyles are easy to make and do not take time. Photo: @k_beautyhair

Different feed-in braids hairstyles exist. The beauty of it all is that they are creatively woven and last for weeks. You can choose from fishbones, zigzags, side plaits, jumbo plaits, Fulani plaits etc. Feed-in braidings are a unique and versatile hairstyle that guarantees gorgeous results.

What are the best feed-in braids styles?

Here are 20 stylish feed-in braids hairstyles that are trending right now. Depending on your choice and the party you want to wear it to, find inspirations from the styles below:

1. Intertwined feed-in braids

Intertwined feed-in braids. Photo: @hair_suites

This versatile feed-in style is a show-stopper. It may appear complex, but a professional stylist can give you perfectly braided hair. If you have long hair and want to look natural, this style is worth considering.

2. Gold-decorated cornrows

Cornrows with crystals. Photo: @akossiwakamass1

This style is gorgeous with cornrows and crystal-embellished edges. If you enjoy appearing simple but gorgeous at any time, this style is worth considering. It goes with office wear, but you can also wear it to any occasion.

3. Side-swept

Side-swept hairstyle. Photo: @shelbyd.beauty

If you consider a style you can do quickly because of your busy schedule, this hairstyle is your best bet. Depending on your choice, you can consider leaving your cornrow plaits to flow down the side of your head while you loosely wrap the braidings around the head.

4. Fishtail feed-in braidings

Fishtail feed-in braids. Photo: @bermudabraidah

This fishtail-braid pony design is full of personality and style. Loosen the strands of the fishtail plait sections using the end of a rat-tail comb for a more relaxed look. For more glitz, add some extra gold rings to the centre of the fishtail braiding.

5. Black and purple combo

Black and purple lob braids. Photo: @hair4thelow

Black is beautiful and speaks boldness, making it an excellent colour that you can add to purple extensions. You are unique, and your hairstyle should tell the same. If you have an evening party, you can be sure of how well you will stand out from the crowd.

6. Sculptural braidings

Sculptural braidings. Photo: @popsugarbeauty

Unleash your creativity and let everyone know how unique you are. The sculptural braidings are a unique style that allows you to get noticed easily. To make it more beautiful, you can wrap a metallic thread or little jewels around some interweavings to add some shine and texture to the design.

7. Black and gold twists

Black and gold twists. Photo: @looksbyrelle

Do not think twice before asking your stylist to make this fantastic hairdo if you need something modern and stylish. It is easy to make, and caring for it is never expensive. With this style, you can achieve a lovely casual look.

8. Long and large feed-in braids

Long and large feed-in braids. Photo: @jenuinebeauti

This striking style is achieved by weaving your with the attachments into pigtails. If you have the time, your stylist can make the cornrows tiny, or you make them of medium size. Whichever one you choose, the most important thing is to make each cornrow as long as possible because that is where the beauty lies.

9. Goddess feed-in braids

Goddess feed-in braids. Photo: @glammed_by_uniq_stellenbosch

Sometimes you want to appear simple and natural, and that is understandable. While trying to achieve that, this style is your best consideration. Guess what? Once made, you can allow it to rest around your neck or make them into buns.

10. Beaded ponytail cornrows

Beaded ponytail cornrows. Photo: @harcan_style_by_candace

You will look like a goddess by adding a head wrap, keeping the top free, and letting the interweavings flow over the side or behind.

11. Double buns cornrows

Cornrow buns. Photo: @hairbylaideeshay

How do you feel when your significant person calls you baby? Well, that is who you are. The cornrow buns allow the baby in you to find expression. If you want to make it more attractive, feel free to embellish it with some gold elements, and it will be good to wear to a formal event.

12. Feed-in braids to the back

Feed-in braids to the back. Photo: @xantastic.hair

If you are more of a casual girl, don't let that stop you from trying the feed-in plaits. This style proves how beautiful it can be to wear simple hairstyles without feeling left out at any event.

13. Brown, Fulani style

Brown, Fulani style. Photo: @chaltussalon

This twists the classic Fulani style with exquisite brown colour and a meticulously knotted hairdo. With the lengths hanging down, the style looks just as lovely. It's magical, and you will be surprised at how heads will turn in your direction on your next occasion.

14. Genie ponytail braids

Genie, ponytail braids. Photo: @misslashae

When you need a simple but gorgeous style to make within a short time, this style will do you good. Interestingly, it is less of a protective style and just for aesthetic purposes. So, if you cannot stand carrying plenty of interweaving, this is the way to go.

15. Classy braids cornrows

Classy braids cornrows. Photo: @hairstylesbyicee

A significant advantage of opting for feed-in plaits is that it does not take as long to complete compared to other braidings styles. With this style, the goddess in you becomes clear for all to admire.

16. Central pack with love

Central pack with love. Photo: @braiditmcr

It can look magical, but you can express your personality of love through the hairstyle you carry. You only need a professional stylist who can weave your cornrows to show the love sign and make the end into two buns.

17. Flat top-beaded cornrows

Flat top beaded cornrows. Photo: @hairitisz

This style can be worn as a flat braided knot. You can twist the lengths into a bun and secure it with a few pins or your favourite scrunchie.

18. Glamorous bun

Glamorous bun. Photo: @cultivatedtresses

Feed-in braids look great and can be styled in different ways. After interweaving your hair, have your stylist pack everything into a single bun tilting upwards, and you will be the model everyone wants to associate with.

19. Side-swept lob

Side-swept feed-in braids

An interwoven lob is an excellent middle-ground for someone who wants length without the commitment of cascading extensions. In addition to being low-maintenance, this style is also adaptable.

20. Middle part feed-in braids

Middle part feed-in braids. Photo: @twistedbyteresa

This centre-parted braided look is an excellent foundation for constructing space buns or pigtails.

FAQs

What is the purpose of feed-in braids? It aids to add thickness and sometimes length to your feed-in style. What is the difference between feed-in and braid braids? It is in how it's interwoven. The feed-in braids do not have knots, while the braid braids have knots at the beginning. What are feed-in styles? They are braiding styles that let you feed the extensions into the natural hair around the root. How long do feed-in braids last? You can take them for at least two weeks. But then, how long they stay depends on how well you care for them. How much are feed-in braids? The complexity of the style you are making determines the cost. How many packs of hair do you need for feed ins? The style you are making dictates this. Nevertheless, if you want your hair to be fuller, you can use up to three packs.

Feed-in braids are an excellent consideration if you need a hairstyle that will make you unique and stand out from the crowd. Interestingly, depending on your style, they can be cheap to make and easy to maintain.

