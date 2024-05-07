A Ghanaian boy who works as an okada rider has opened up about his job

He says he makes at least GH₵1,800 per week, working 12 hours daily

Many who saw the video of his interview shared their experience running an Okada business

A young Ghanaian man who has opened up about his work, operating as an Okada rider

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the yet-to-be-identified young man said he makes a minimum of GH₵1,800 per week.

The young Okada rider Photo credit: ghanalifestyletv/TikTok

Out of this amount, he says he makes a weekly sale of GH₵300 to his boss and keeps the rest of the money for fuel and as his salary.

Speaking to ghanalifestyletv, the young Okada rider, who works in an unnamed village in Ghana says he works 12 hours and closes at 6 pm daily.

"Every week, I must make at least GGH₵1,800,. I deduct my sales from it and use the rest for fuel and my personal keep," he said.

Ghanaians online shared their experiences operating an Okada business

Some Ghanaians who came across the young man's video posted by ghanalifestyletv, on TikTok shared their experience running an Okada business.

The video had clocked close to 6k likes and 177 comments, as of the time of writing this story.

Tempo vibes reacted:

"U buy motor for one of them aaa u go see proper shege."

OBOY JASA also reacted:

"There is money in the work but accra drivers don't value okada boys."

DARC SIDE said:

"if it's for them fine, when u buy and tell them to do sales u go hear wmt."

yussifissaka219 also said:

"Masa it was not easy with me buying some for a sitting Guy.everyday problem it was not easy."

OBOY JASA commented:

"I used okada buy my car back at 2021 I work for 6 months."

Hassan also commented:

"I bought new pragia give my friend I said he should bring 100 cedis a day after one month everyday history."

Ghanaian lady picks commercial Okada riding as a full-time job

In a related YEN.com.gh, Janet Akambuba, an ambitious Ghanaian lady has opened up about her journey of migrating from the Northern part of Ghana to Accra to work.

The video sighted online had her revealing that her efforts to join the Ghana Police on several occasions were unsuccessful and she picked up commercial 'okada' riding to fend for herself.

The young lady shared that she makes more of her money by working as a dispatch rider for many businesses in Ghana.

