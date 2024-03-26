A video of the tallest boy and shortest girl in ASTEC which has gone viral has left many netizens in awe

A video of the tallest boy and shortest girl in the Agona Senior High and Technical School (ASTEC) has left social media buzzing with comments.

In the video shared on the TikTok handle of ASTEC, both students were captured in a fleeting moment, walking hand-in-hand.

Tallest boy and shortest girl in ASTEC walking together (Photo credit: @astec1991)

Source: TikTok

The beautiful lady who was walking majestically beside the tall gentleman was just a little taller than his waist.

Ghanaians react to video of tallest boy and shortest girl in ASTEC

The video has generated various reactions from TikTokers. It has so far reached 2,998 people.

Netizens who trooped to the comment session could not hide their admiration for them, especially the lady. Many described her as cute.

@bm wrote:

"Real definition of distance relationship."

@Gideon Kyereh wrote:

"How old is she."

@Hetty wrote:

"Someone and the daughter paa oo."

@Senior Kese wrote:

"Ebi asec you can found the people."

@Nana Adjei Sikapa Kissi Jnr wrote:

"But the girl is very cute and beautiful paaa ooh."

Form 1 boy of Asanteman SHS trends as video of his first day at school pop up

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Senior High School form 1 student who got social media talking after a video of his first day at school popped up.

In the video, the boy dressed in a white short sleeves and khaki trousers was not looking too excited and kept a straight face as he readied for school.

The short clip which was shared on TikTok by @princejnr002 captured the boy packing his chop box and other items into a waiting car.

Many netizens who saw the video congratulated the boy on gaining admission to study at the Asanteman Senior High School.

Source: YEN.com.gh