An SHS one student is trending after a video of him preparing for school went viral online

This comes after the boy was not looking too excited and kept a straight face as he readied for school

Many netizens who saw the video conngratulated the boy on gaining admission to study at Asanteman Senior High School

Netizens are to eager find out the age of a Form 1 student of Asanteman Senior High School after of a video of him getting ready for school on his first day went viral.

The short clip which was shared on TikTok by @princejnr002 showed photos of the moment the boy dressed in a white short sleeves and khaki trousers was seen packing his chop box and other items into a waiting car as he readied to go to school.

Form 1 boy readies to go to school Photo credit: @princejnr002/TikTok

A move from his elder brother to create memories by taking photographs of him seated on his chop box was not met with enthusiam as he failed to put on a broad smile.

Another video also showed the boy looking calm on the campus of Asanteman SHS as his brother clad in a military uniform tried cheering him up.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians congratulate the Form 1 boy

Netizens who reacted to the videos congratulated the boy on gaining admission to Asanteman SHS whereas other also sought to find out his age.

Fatimm1982 reacted:

How old is he

akuaabraf asked:

how old is he

Rev.Krapah stated:

ur junior brother dey for my school oo

aminatijani363 reacted:

That’s good school

Glaxc_Gzz reacted

yo I was in the same school with Festus he was ma jnr

Richie yard added:

I have a sch son again I like such boys

Rockmedal_9ce added:

nananom to the world

Archibishop Porter Girls student on his first dy at school

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady shared a video of her sister on her first day at school.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @sam_uella captured the moment her sister was preparing to hit the road to school.

Wearing her beautiful yellow check dress, the girl showed no signs of excitement as she looked calm and composed.

Even on arrival and after having gone through registration, efforts by her sister to get her to smile proved futile as she remained quiet and kept a straight face.

Source: YEN.com.gh